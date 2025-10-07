Determining Nick Allen's Role with Atlanta Braves in 2026
Nick Allen saw himself both win over and then lose the starting job at shortstop during the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season. Orlando Arcia began the year at the position, with Ha-Seong Kim commanding it by the end.
He started 126 games for the Braves, flashing Gold Glove-caliber defense throughout. However, his offense continues to hold him back. He finished the season with a .221 average and a .535 OPS with no home runs and 22 RBIs.
There was some hope that his bat, which looked good in Triple-A, would finally translate to the majors with a change of scene. It hasn’t come. Even when Ozzie Albies got hurt, the Braves gave Brett Wisely action at second base, instead of opting for Allen. He can play most positions, something that manager Brian Snitker, albeit no longer the one making decisions regarding the lineup, gave a vote of confidence on.
He’s still under team control. There is no indication that he’s going anywhere. That leaves us to determine what his role could be for next season.
The shortstop role could be available again if Kim opts out. However, the shortstop position is confirmed to be a position to upgrade this offseason. So, Allen getting the job would be a last resort.
Having the extra production from the shortstop position was valuable for the Braves in the final month of the season. They posted a .583 winning percentage with Kim in the lineup. They can’t afford to lose what helped them finish strong.
In theory, Allen could take over at second base, but they wouldn’t move on from Ozzie Albies if it meant replacing him with Allen. If they went with an in-house option, Nacho Alvarez Jr., who filled in at third base for Austin Riley, would be the more likely candidate.
It’s a similar issue at second base. They got a taste of stronger production from Albies toward the end of the year before he got hurt. Allen isn’t going to be able to replace. That Alvarez might not be able to either, but his track was a little better, and he has room for growth on his side.
What Allen will likely have to settle for is being a platoon option. He’ll play the position late in games as a substitute and get penciled into the lineup when a starter needs a day off. His glove gives him enough value that you want him somewhere on the roster.
It’s why, even with other options like Vidal Brujan, he stuck around the active roster the entire season. Brujan, for example, gets on base, but he doesn’t provide the same defense. Some kind of bench role for depth would be perfectly suitable.