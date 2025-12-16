Braves Lock Down Ha-Seong Kim in Free Agency

The Atlanta Braves check off a major piece of their to-do list in free agency. They have re-signed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million contract.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was the first to report the move with ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirming it. There has been a known mutual interest between the two parties in keeping the relationship going. They’ll make it happen for at least one more season.

Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a one-year, $20 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Kim had multiyear opportunities but will return to Atlanta, play shortstop full-time and hit the free agent market again next winter. @JonHeyman first on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 16, 2025

Kim was picked up on waivers by the Braves in early September after the Tampa Bay Rays designated him for assignment. He immediately provided a spark to the offense that the team hasn’t seen from the shortstop position all season to that point.

When they picked him up, he had a player option for the upcoming season worth $16 million attached to him. He ultimately chose to decline it when free agency got going early in November.

He may not have landed a multi-year contract, but he managed to get himself a pay bump for the upcoming year.

In an interview with his agent, Scott Boras, he affirmed that Kim had a lot to like about the Braves. One of them had to do with the new manager, Walt Weiss.

"Walt Weiss is a really good infield coach," he said during the Winter Meetings. "And I think that anybody who enjoys defense would enjoy Walt."

Kim certainly had a night-and-day performance compared to the limited action he saw with the Rays. In 24 games, he batted .253 with a .684 OPS, three home runs and 12 RBIs. Both of the counting totals were more than what he had with Tampa Bay. Before he went hitless over the final series of the season, Kim was batting .289 with a .770 OPS. His performance was stronger than the overall numbers suggest.

"I just think he got there, and he was healthy, you know?" Boras said. "He got to let it go and play."

The Braves have now locked down a shortstop, depth in the infield and outfield, as well as two of the best relievers in the game.

A goal was to revamp and have a top-five payroll this upcoming season, and they’re making the moves that almost literally put their money where their mouths are.

All that’s left on their priority list is a starting pitcher, which the Braves have their set of rumored targets for. How far apart they are from those targets is unclear. It was unclear how far they were from re-signing Kim until it happened. Best to keep your head on a swivel during this offseason when tracking the hot stove.

