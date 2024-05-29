Fried Twirls Yet Another Gem as Braves Shut Out Washington on Tuesday Night
The Atlanta Braves built a lead late and shut down Washington’s offense en route to a 2-0 series-tying win over the Nationals in Truist Park on Tuesday night.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Max Fried was masterful
Atlanta’s lefty ace came into today’s game on an absolute heater, pitching a complete game against the Cubs last week with no walks and nine strikeouts (and only one earned run).
This was arguably better tonight, because he got similar results with less than stellar ‘stuff’.
Fried went eight scoreless innings, walking one and striking out six. He allowed seven hits, including three in the first, but held Washington off the board thanks to picking off a runner and inducing four double plays. The caliber of the ‘stuff’ wasn’t exactly there - Fried got only nine whiffs and a below-average 24% CSW - but the pitchability was off the charts.
Fried’s now allowed no runs in four of his past seven starts and has allowed just one earned run in his last seventeen innings, one of the best stretches of his career (and something that’s going to be recognized and compensated in this winter’s free agency.)
Marcell Ozuna is inevitable
The Braves offense has been powered by their designated hitter, and tonight was no different.
Held to just two hits and two walks in Jake Irvin’s six innings (while striking out ten times), Ozuna got the offense rolling as soon as Irvin left the game, launching a solo homer in the seventh inning off of reliever Jacob Barnes. Jarred Kelenic got an insurance run with a sacrifice fly that scored Matt Olson from 3rd, and that was enough of a lead for Fried and closer Raisel Iglesias, who got his thirteenth save with a clean ninth inning.
Ozuna's sixteen homers is 4th in baseball, behind just Kyle Tucker (18), Aaron Judge (17), and Gunner Henderson (17).
The Braves offense finished with just five hits (against twelve strikeouts), but it was enough on a night when the pitching was absolutely fantastic.
Adam Duvall and Jarred Kelenic, everyday starters
Atlanta’s corner outfield duo continues to produce, with Kelenic getting the other RBI and Duvall picking up a hit as well as several nifty defensive plays in right field, a spot he’s never played full-time in any of his three (!) stints with the Braves.
While the jury is still out on the offensive contributions from the duo - Duvall’s still only batting .213 and Kelenic is only 1-7 against lefty pitching this season - both the defense and the vibes have been immaculate.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta’s back in action tomorrow night at 7:20, with prospect Spencer Schwellenbach making his major league debut opposite Nationals lefty Mackenzie Gore.