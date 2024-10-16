Jeff Francoeur Urges Braves to Make This Offseason Move
The Atlanta Braves have to make some calculated moves this offseaosn if they want have a stronger 2025 season. One former Braves knew exactly what they need to do.
Jeff Francoeur joined Foul Territory to talk the Braves' offseason. He said the teams' priority needs to be a shortstop and one of the top options available.
Getting that key bat would give them some serious firepower.
"You gotta get an elite shortstop, whether it's Bo Bichette, Willy Adames," Francoeur said. "You gotta get someone who's got power at that position. If you do that, you got one of the deepest lineups in baseball if everybody’s healthy.”
That’s a big if after last season. The Braves had nearly every notable name in the lineup miss significant time: Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, you name them.
Francoeur did acknowledge that healthy was a major reason they struggled last season. But the position that was healthy all season and contributed the least offensively was the shortstop.
Orlando Arcia was statistically the worst hitter with runners in scoring position among qualified hitters in 2024. He slashed .155/.228/.172 - all three numbers in that slash line were the worst in MLB.
When guys are hurt, a team can’t afford to have the healthy guys not contributing. It’s what costs you your starting job. Arcia plays stellar defense, and that kept him in the coversation. But Bichette and Adames both play defense well enough that their bats can take priority.
However, there could be a need at other positions as well. For example, starting pitchers Max Fried and Charlie Morton will be free agents this offseason. It’s not looking great that either will be back.
Francoeur gets that argument, but he thinks the Braves’ rotation are going to be just fine.
“You can sit there and say pitching," Francoeur said. "but you’re gonna have [Reynaldo] Lopez. You’re gonna have [Chris] Sale. You’re gonna have [Spencer] Strider, and you’re gonna have Spencer Schwellenbach. Maybe you go get a guy for $8, $9 million, but you don’t need to go get a top-of-the-line guy.”
He also likes the Braves bullpen. Maybe they need to go get a lefty if A.J. Minter doesn’t re-sign, he added, but nothing sould be taking priority over getting that big bat at shortstop.