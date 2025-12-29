Grading Atlanta Braves Offseason Moves at the New Year

The Atlanta Braves' offseason has been a full 180 compared to the previous season. They're active. They've made splashes. They don't seem to be done yet. Even if they were done, it could be argued that this was a successful offseason.

With the year coming to a close, we decided to grade their moves so far. We're looking at major contracts specifically. No MiLB deals or split/non-guaranteed contracts. This is looking at key acquisitions that are expected from the jump to have an impact on the 2026 season.

Re-Signing Raisel Iglesias: A-

With how he finished last season, re-signing Iglesias for next season was a no-brainer for this team. It's only a one-year contract, which is perfect for a 36-year-old pitcher. His performance to end the year also made it fair to sign him for the same average annual value ($16 million).

It gets an A- because, in the end, he had his early struggles. But even then, it's still an A grade signing.

Adding Robert Suarez in Free Agency: A+

This was a brilliant move. They added an All-Star reliever on a multi-year deal. It's three years. He'll be 37 by then. It should perfectly time out with when he will likely hang it up.

Since Iglesias is on a one-year contract, if he retires, Suarez just becomes the closer in 2027. For now, they will have elite-level arms coming into shut the door in the eighth and ninth innings. It doesn't get better than this for a move.

Mike Yastrzemski on Multi-Year Deal: B

Adding Yastrzemski makes sense given how Walt Weiss is aiming to utilize the lineup and the designated hitter position. He wants to mix and match players. He wants to be able to get players off their feet without taking them out of the lineup. Swapping out Ozuna for Yastrzemki (at least that how it looks at the moment) makes that plan a lot easier.

It's not an expensive contract either. The most he'll make in a season is $10 million. It's short term too at two years plus a club option. He's older. We don't know for certain what we'll get out of him as he ages. It's not necessarily a splash, per se. So, it's getting a B.

Still, it's a very logical move on the Braves part.

Ha-Seong Kim is Back: A-

They got their shortstop. He's an improvement at the position offensively without sacrificing defense. His addition back in September paid off in the end for next season.

If there is one complaint, it's that it's only one year. I think two years, or adding some type of club option to the deal would have made this even better. However, knowing how Boras handles his clients, good luck with that. They agree to a quality prove-it deal.

Trade for Mauricio Dubón: C+

Nothing about this move is bad. He's a Gold Glove winner. He can play multiple positions. Moving on from Nick Allen won't come back to bite them. But would the Braves have made this move if Kim picked up his player option? It's possible, but I think the odds are much slimmer.

If he looks like he did at the plate in 2023, then I'll re-grade this at the end of the season. However, this feels like a move that made sense in the moment, but now feels not as needed. Dubon will still bring something to the table next season, but it's a platoon role.

Re-Signing Joel Payamps: C

It's a cheap deal. Payamps has had upside in the past. It's understandable why he was re-signed. However, last year was rough for him. If he is able to bounce back, great. But this is surely their least exciting move of the offseason.

