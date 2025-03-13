Positive Notes From Atlanta Braves Loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves head back to North Port, Fla., after taking a beating against the rival Philadelphia Phillies, 16-9. Most can have a sigh of relief knowing that this is not the team that will take the field at Truist Park on Opening Day.
That being said, there are still some positives to take away from this loss. After all, Spring Training is a perfect time to highlight individual performances over the final score.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
Bryan De La Cruz to Look Good in a Braves Uniform
When De La Cruz arrived in Atlanta, there was little fanfare. However, since he’s actually taken part in the action, the signing has looked much better.
De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with an RBI double-up in Clearwater on Thursday. He brings that batting average back up to .333 with an .823 OPS. He’s set to show too much power this spring - no home runs with a .444 slugging - but he’s getting on base at a respectable rate, and he’s batted in three runs so far.
When on a non-guaranteed deal, there’s an emphasis on proving your worth in Spring Training. Halfway through Spring Training, he’s done that.
Production is Coming From Potential Shortstops
Orlando Arcia drove in his first RBI of the Spring in the loss. His other stats continue to dip, but he gets credit for that.
Meanwhile, while playing second base again on Thursday, Eli White had another multi-hit game. He went 2-for-3 in the game. He now has a .455 average and an unreal 1.136 OPS.
It continues the hopeful sign the Braves will be able to put production problems behind them at the position - should they choose to do so. While Arcia got in on the action in this game, he’s still far behind White and Nick Allen in proving what they can contribute this season.
The Braves are back in North Port on Friday. They’ll post the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.