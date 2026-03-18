Didier Fuentes Giving Braves Best Possible Spring Training Performance

The follow-up to Didier Fuentes' polarizing 2025 season couldn't get much better than it has. On Wednesday, he sliced up Phillies bats to slam the door on an Atlanta Braves 3-2 win in North Port.

He delivered four perfect innings, while striking out eight batters. He struck out the side in the eighth inning. Overall during his time in spring training, he has pitched nine no-hit innings with no walks and 17 strikeouts. His only baserunner allowed was a hit-by-pitch on the first batter he faced of the spring.

It's impressive regardless of the impression he left last season. His fastball has been nearly untouchable, and the sweeper has made for a nice complement to it. It's improper to call it a comeback since he's still a prospect. But he has properly begun his rise.

He was called up midway through last season as the Braves' injury woes piled up. He made four starts, allowing 20 earned runs over 13 combined innings (13.85 ERA). A major killer was the six home runs he allowed. He just wasn't ready, and he needs the time to develop properly. This outing makes for a good stepping stone.

After he was sent back down to Triple-A, he made a handful of starts before seeing his season end due to a shoulder injury. For what it was worth, he was starting to settle in at that level at the time of his injury. In his final two starts, he allowed an earned run over 11 innings pitched.

He's the No. 3 prospect in the Braves system behind Cam Caminiti and JR Ritchie. It wouldn't be surprising if he was a top-100 prospect next season, assuming he doesn't see significant action some time this season.

To make it clear again, even though he has looked fantastic in spring training, it would be wise to start him in Triple-A. Let it be that anything below major league bats become too easy for him. He's 20 years old. There is no need to try and ride the hot hand again. That time will come.

The Braves still need to determine the final spot in the rotation for the start of the season. The most likely fifth option is Bryce Elder. JR Ritchie would likely be the next man in line, even if he isn't on the 40-man roster yet. With Joey Wentz and Hurston Waldrep missing in action and Fuentes likely not ready for MLB action yet, options who aren't on the 40-man roster run out quickly.

The Braves have Thursday off before hosting the Pirates at home on Friday. It's another game under the lights with a first pitch time set for 6:05 p.m.

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