Pros and Cons of Atlanta Braves Manager Candidates
Soon enough, the Atlanta Braves will have a new manager. For now, all we can do is speculate, though we have an idea of who some likely candidates are.
We’re going to evaluate four of the most common candidates for the position and look at the pros and cons of their track record. The Braves will have to make those evaluations, and we might as well do the same.
Walt Weiss
Pros: Previous experience, knows Braves’ system
One candidate already knows the Braves like the back of his hand. Weiss has been the bench coach in Atlanta since 2018. He was there for the World Series, the 100-win season, you name it. He’s also been a manager in the past. He managed the Colorado Rockies from 2013 to 2016.
Weiss hasn’t gone this whole time without a chance to manage. The Marlins asked to interview him in 2022, but he declined. The timing gives him the perfect chance to give being the skipper of a team another go.
Cons: Age, not a fresh start, lack of a winning track record
The Rockies didn’t have much success with Weiss as the manager. It’s a con that needs to be addressed, but that’s not the biggest reason, arguably, that he wouldn’t get a shot.
He’s 61 years old. While he’s around the same age as Snitker was when he was given the job, the situation was a little different. Snitker earned the spot in the interim and stuck around. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t have years ahead of him to manage. Age can, arguably, play more of a role this time.
The team could decide they simply want to try a younger option. Other candidates are under the age of 50 and bring something else to the table.
Being part of the previous regime can also be seen as a con. The Braves might not want more of the same. They could want to switch things up, and an external hire achieves that goal.
David Ross
Pros: Age, Experience
Ross is a candidate who is both on the younger side, 48 years old, and already has experience as a Major League manager. The former Braves catcher managed the Chicago Cubs, with whom he won a World Series, from 2020 to 2024. He brings a newser perspective on the game while also having the experience to utilize it.
Cons: Lack of a winning track record
Ross led the Cubs to a playoff berth during the COVID-shortened season to start his career. That’s it. He had another winning record in his final season, but they just missed out on playoff action.
It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s responsible for all the losing, but you share some blame when it happens under your watch. How he went about his duties in Chicago hasn’t stopped him from being a top candidate for the position, so this isn’t a deal-breaking downside.
Mark DeRosa
Pros: Age, Different Playing Background
DeRosa stands out as a candidate because of his background as a utility player with the Braves, as opposed to the usual catcher background. Even Brian Snitker and Fredi Gonzalez were catchers in a previous baseball life.
This could provide a different perspective on the game than other candidates.
Like Ross, however, his younger age could mean he sees the game in a different way, which could make him more open to newer ideas.
Cons: Lack of experience
His coaching background is essentially his role in the World Baseball Classic, which featured an All-Star roster. Besides that, he’s been in broadcasting since his retirement. You don’t necessarily have to have been a manager previously. However, some type of coaching experience would have helped bolster his resume.
Now, in fairness to DeRosa, Ross didn't have much experience before he got his first manager job either. He spent some time as a special assistant for the Cubs and also went into broadcasting. It doesn’t disqualify him by any means. However, in comparison to other candidates, it’s a sticking point.
John Gibbons
Pros: Playoff track record, highly experienced
Among the top speculative candidates for the position, Gibbons provides the most experience and arguably has the best track record. Between his Major and Minor League experience, he has 21 years under his belt. Thirteen of these seasons were in the big leagues during two stints in Toronto.
As the Blue Jays manager, they reached the ALCS in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016. They also had five winning seasons. In his defense, like another candidate mentioned above, he wasn’t always given the best pieces. When he had the pieces, he did some damage.
Cons: Age, lack of recent track record
The downside of a lot of experience means you’re likely not young anymore. He’ll turn 64 during the upcoming season, making him the oldest potential candidate. If age is a con for Weiss, then it’s one for Gibbons, too. Snitker was younger than both of them when he took over (60). If the Braves want someone younger, then he might be out of luck.
Gaps in the resume don’t go unnoticed. His bench coach position with the Mets from 2023 to 2024 was his first time in some type of role in the dugout since he was let go by the Blue Jays in 2018. While he’s been playing catch-up recently, he still took some time away. It likely isn’t that big of an issue, but if you’re looking for a con, time can be seen as one.