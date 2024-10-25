Ranking Every Braves World Series Winning Team
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most storied teams with a history spanning three cities - the other two being Boston and Milwaukee -and over 150 years. They are literally one of the oldest teams in North American sports.
During this time, they have four championships. At least one title has been one in each of those cities. It’s time to rank all four of these championship teams.
With it being World Series season, we’re going to base the rankings on how good the team was considered and star power. For example, a star-studded team that dominated its way to a championship will be ranked higher than one that came out of nowhere. The better team gets the higher ranking. Cool? Cool.
Honorable Mention: 1892 Boston Beaneaters
So, the Braves technically have this pre-mordern World Series championship from 1892. It's not ranked because it's not a modern World Series title.
These proto-World Series aren't viewed as the same as the current annual series that began in 1903. It wasn't played every year, and the number of games varied. However, it's a thing, so shoutout to this championship.
Anyway, on to the main rankings.
4) 1914 Boston Braves
The 1914 Boston Braves had one of the most unlikely runs to a World Series crown in the history of baseball. On July 4, they were dead last in the National League. They sat at 26-40 and 15 games back of the league-leading New York Giants. The team proceeded to go on a ridiculous 68-19 run the rest of the season.
They finished 94-59 and 10 1/2 games ahead of the Giants to run away with the National League Pennant. They went on to sweep Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics in the World Series to win their first title in franchise history. It was the only title won in Boston.
This team featured two Hall of Famers: second baseman Johnny Evers and infielder Rabbit Maranville (what a name).
3) 2021 Atlanta Braves
Another miracle run fueled by some masterclass moves at the trade deadline. On July 30, the Braves were 51-54 and nine games back of a playoff spot.
General Manager Alex Anthopoulos chose to improve the team in a situation where most would have sold off pieces for prospects. However, his moves were strategic. He acquired outfielders Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario as well as infielder Adam Duvall.
The Braves finished 89-73, taking the NL East by six and a half games and beating the Houston Astros in the World Series in six games.
This was the first time the Braves won a second championship in the city they played in.
Rosario would be the NLCS MVP and Soler would be the World Series MVP. Duvall belted two home runs in the World Series while Pederson helped lift the Braves to an NLDS win.
The Braves have no hall of famers, yet, since this was only a few years ago. Shocking, I know.
Freddie Freeman is a future inductee in many people’s eyes. Ronald Acuña Jr., while injured most of this season, is making a case too. Maybe Max Fried could find his way into the Hall with a solid run in his 30s.
Despite the need for a miracle run, they had higher expectations going into the season. They had been in the NLCS the year prior. This gets them ahead of the Boston champions, but the other two champions are a step above.
2) 1957 Milwaukee Braves
The Braves missed a trip to the World Series in 1956 by just one game. While the Brooklyn Dodgers would fall to the New York Yankees in six - also famously losing a Perfect Game at the hands of Don Larson, the Braves would prove to be a worthy opponent the following year.
Led by Hank Aaron in his MVP-winning season, the Braves took the National League by eight games and beat the Yankees in seven games to win their second title overall and the first and only one in Milwaukee.
This team had one of the greatest ballplayers to ever live, Aaron, as well as one of the best arms of the first half of the 20th century, Warren Spahn. This Braves team also had hall of famers Eddie Matthews, who is the only player to have played for the Braves in all three cities, and 10-time all-star Red Schoendienst.
Four players in the Hall is impressive, but there is one Braves team that manages to top that.
1) 1995 Atlanta Braves
By this point, the Braves had been in the World Series twice in the 90s but hadn’t taken home the grand prize. They just had to finally break through, and in 1995, following a strike that nearly took the sport down, they finally won the World Series.
This team is stacked to the brim with talent. Three members of the starting rotation are in Cooperstown (Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz) as well as third baseman Chipper Jones and outfielder Fred McGriff. Even manager Bobby Cox and general manager John Schuerholz made it into the Hall of Fame.
This is without a doubt the greatest Braves championship team and the greatest Braves team of all time.