Remaining Members of Braves' 2021 World Series Roster
Back in October, we passed the three-year mark since the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games to win the World Series.
But in that short time, we have seen the vast majority of that roster depart from Atlanta. Some left right away. Freddie Freeman catching the final out at first base was his last act in a Braves uniform. A good number departed just last season such as Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Charlie Morton possibly AJ Minter. Tyler Matzek is also currently a free agent, so he doesn’t count, like Minter, at the moment.
If you’re not under contract, you’re not on the team.
Some came back last season, such as Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario, but have since left again.
At this time, there is a guarantee of there being five players from that World Series roster taking the field for the Braves in 2025:
- Ozzie Albies
- Austin Riley
- Orlando Arcia
- Ian Anderson
- Dylan Lee
Keep in mind that Ronald Acuña Jr. was not on the World Series roster due to the first time he tore an ACL.
It’s quite the drop-off. It felt like every departure involved some sort of nod from the Braves reminding us they were part of that team. Insert some variation of "forever a champion" at the end of the social media post.
Anderson hasn’t pitched for the Braves since 2022, but he counts because he’s still within the organization. Since he’s still with the organization, there’s always a chance he makes his comeback this upcoming season.
Minter or Matzek could re-sign and get this number up a bit, but for now, this is the total.
Things can change in just a short amount of time. But that’s the nature of the game. Sometimes it’s easy to look at those rosters and say, “Take me back,” that time is up. The Braves literally tried to run it back with a lot of these guys last season, and it didn’t work out.
Things are not necessarily getting worse. The Braves have a roster that is capable of putting on a bounce-back season. Regardless of the roster, last season’s push to get into the playoffs proved one thing: It is impossible to count out the Braves, no matter who from that run is left.