Braves In-House Rotation Options After Charlie Morton's Departure
It’s official. The Atlanta Braves are down two starting pitchers from last season. Charlie Morton has signed a one-year, $15-million deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Spencer Strider will take Max Fried's place, but that still leaves an open spot at the back end of the rotation.
We’ve done a lot of speculation as to who they could acquire, but it continues to be almost radio silent on their end. For that reason, it’s time to seriously look at some in-house options to fill Morton’s spot in the rotation.
It's not an exciting option. Even a mid-level free agent signing or trade acquisition would get people more riled up. But it's a very realistic route for them to take. For that reason, we're going to explore it.
This will include anyone currently in the system whether they have previously been in the rotation or are a prospect who is close to being Major League ready.
Ian Anderson
It’s been over two years since Anderson has taken the mound for the Braves. He went from postseason hero to taking the long and winding road back to health. If anyone deserves a serious shot, it’s him.
It can be presumed that after spending the full 2024 season getting back to full strength in the minors, he’ll get a shot to earn a rotation spot in Spring Training. The right-handed starter is still only 26 years old. He has a lot of career ahead of him.
In 52 career MLB starts, Anderson has a 3.97 ERA with 262 strikeouts in 272 1/3 innings pitched. He became a postseason hero for the Braves during their 2021 World Series run. In four starts that October, he had a 1.59 ERA.
Grant Holmes
Holmes got a shot last season and made his opportunities count. The 28-year-old rookie made seven starts and had a 4.01 ERA in those outings. That isn’t too far off from Morton’s 4.19 ERA last season.
When the Braves have kept him built up to a starter’s workload, Holmes has been capable of giving the team as many as seven innings in a start on the mound. These days, that’s considered reliable.
Morton pitched seven innings in a game twice last season over 30 starts.
He’s not the most exciting option, but he’s a perfect option to be a fifth starter in the rotation.
AJ Smith-Shawver
We’ve seen Smith-Shawver here and there over the course of the last two seasons. The 22-year-old righty likely would have had a better chance to be in the Braves rotation already if he didn't get hurt after one start. Then, Spencer Schwellenbach rose up and swiped that rotation slot.
He did get a postseason start in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, so the Braves have solid expectations for what he’s capable of.
In seven MLB appearances, the Braves No. 2 prospect in 2024 has a 3.64 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Hurston Waldrep
Waldrep clearly wasn’t ready for Major League action when the Braves called him up last season. In two starts, the Braves No. 3 prospect gave up 13 earned runs in seven total innings pitched.
The Braves were throwing stuff at the wall to see what stuck. The 22-year-old righty did not stick.
In eight Triple-A appearances in 2024, he had a solid 3.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.
He made two appearances in Spring Training last year, and he will presumably be back in North Port again this spring. At the very least, he’ll leave a good impression for if and when they need to turn to him at some point during the season. I threw in the when because no team ever needs just five starters all year.
Drue Hackenberg
Hey, no one saw Schellenbach becoming a rotation staple when he did. Why not consider another top-10 prospect who is a 22-year-old righty? After all, replacing the right-handed Morton with a young righty would make sense.
Hackenberg catapulted his way up in the ranks of the Minors last season. He spent time with High-A Rome, Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. In his four Triple-A starts, he had a 1.52 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched. Across 25 minor league starts, he had a 3.07 ERA in 129 innings pitched.
It’s unlikely he will make his Major League debut early on, if at all, this season, but there’s always a chance.