Signing Mets Free Agent SP Would Solve Braves Rotation Dilemma
This starting pitcher hasn’t been part of Atlanta Braves speculation whatsoever this offseason, but perhaps it’s time to begin the discussion. Discussion around this arm in general has been quiet this offseason.
The Braves could use an arm and former Mets starter Jose Quintana is still on the market. This is a move that could provide the Braves with reliable rotation depth and at an affordable price point.
Last season, Quintana made 31 starts for the Mets and pitched 170 1/3 innings. Across those starts, he had a 3.75 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, a 105 ERA+ and 135 strikeouts.
This was his overall stats, in the final 18 starts of the season, he had a 2.77 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched. He also held hitters to a .209 average and a .640 OPS.
Quintana was also a reliable arm in the postseason for the Mets. In three starts, he had a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched. This includes a start in Game 3 of the Wild Card series against the Brewers. He pitched six scoreless innings en route to the Mets winning 4-2 over the Brewers and taking the series.
He’s had a consistent track record since he had his disastrous 2021 season, where he posted a 6.43 ERA. Since the start of the 2022 season, he’s had a 3.38 ERA in 76 starts.
Coming into the rotation would be above-average depth that would give the Braves some leeway should injuries start to wreck havoc again.
Now, that his value on the mound has been established, let’s look at his price tag. During his two-year deal with the Mets, he made $13 million a year. Spotrac projects that Quintana’s value at $8.3 million per year.
There are some other bigger-name arms on the market. Max Scherzer is still available and so is Jack Flaherty. However, until Quintana agrees to a deal with a team, there’s no reason for the Braves not to look into this option.