Two Factors Created Potential Turning Point for Braves Michael Harris II
Center fielder Michael Harris II stepped up in the clutch for the Atlanta Braves in their come-from-behind 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. In the game, he went 2-for-4 with a game-tying two-run single and a stolen base.
While he hasn’t been completely absent of big moments this season, they’ve hard to come. With runners in scoring position, he’s batting .154 with a .580 OPS. His game-tyer was the first time this season he had a hit with a runner on third base.
However, Friday night provided a potential turning point. Harris said he came into that pivotal at-bat with more confidence. His line-drive base hit the previous inning showed the work he had been putting in was starting to show, and it gave him the drive to follow it up.
“I was working on some stuff today, and I was finally getting results in that at-bat. “It gave me a lot of confidence. In that bases-loaded situation, I had all the confidence in the world.”
He said that he and the rest of the team simply had a different approach too: Do your part in keeping the rally going instead of trying to force a big at-bat.
“I guess everyone has tried to be a hero in certain situations,” Harris said. “[Friday], we were trying to do that. We were just trying to get the next man on and move him over.”
The difference between the approaches, Harris added, is sticking to the plan. Sticking to that plan prevents a hitter from trying to do too much - keeps things simple.
Braves manger Brian Snitker noticed the difference in Harris’ approach in the win. He was happy to see Harris working more counts.
“One thing I liked from Micahel today was that he saw some pitches,” Snitker said. “I think he had some patient at-bat, and I think we saw what he can do when he does that.”
It’s helped Harris to see a pitch or two. When he’s ahead in the count, he has a .933 OPS compared to a .744 when he swings at the first pitch.
When you’re not trying to overcompensate, it’s easier to stick to the approach at the plate that sets you up for success. Otherwise, you get antsy and in your own head, and that contributes to the struggle. It can be a cycle that needs to be broken. Having a clutch moment can remind a hitter that it can be done, and they start to break out of it.
A turning point moment would bode well for the Braves. When the Braves win, he bats .364 with a .946 OPS. In losses, he batted .122 with a .341 OPS. It shows how much inconsistency can impact the outcome of the ballgame. Sure, you can find examples across the whole team for how they did in wins compared to losses. But the point is missed if you overthink it. Even one extra player in the lineup finding consistency can do a lot to change fortunres.
We saw toward the end of last season what Harris can do when he’s healthy and confident. The Braves get that back starting with this win, and a turn around could come quickly.