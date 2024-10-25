Former Braves' Andruw Jones Makes List No Player Wants On
With the 2024 World Series set to begin Friday night, Bleacher Report has released articles covering several World Series related topics. One of the more intriguing ones was Tim Kelly's list of 10 MLB players "We wish" won the World Series during their careers.
The list included players only from the previous generation. So guys such as Ted Williams and Don Mattingly didn't make the list.
Over the past 35 years, the Atlanta Braves have won two championships, and they were spaced out by 26 years. So, most of the Braves legends over the past few decades won a World Series.
Well, all of them except one -- Andruw Jones. On Oct. 24, Kelly included Jones on his list of 10 MLB players "We wish" won the title.
"Jones played in 76 postseason games in his career, 75 of them as a member of the Braves," Kelly wrote. "He homered 10 times and flashed one of the greatest gloves in center field that the sport has ever seen. Jones never won a World Series, though."
Third baseman Chipper Jones was fortunate that his first full season with the Braves was when they won the title in 1995. So, Chipper captured a World Series ring.
But Andruw didn't debut until he was 19 in Sept. 1996. With the Braves, he played in two World Series, including during his rookie season. But Atlanta lost both.
In 1996, Jones smashed a pair of home runs in his first World Series appearance, helping the Braves win Game 1 over the New York Yankees 12-1. The Braves went home for Game 3 in that series ahead 2-0.
But the Yankees won the next four games, breaking Braves' fans hearts. The four-game skid included a blown 6-0 lead in Game 4, which could have given Atlanta a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Jones never got that close to winning the World Series again. In 1999, the Braves met the Yankees one more in the series. That year, New York swept Atlanta.
Over 12 seasons with the Braves, Jones made 5 All-Star teams, won 10 Gold Gloves and captured a Silver Slugger award. He then finished his career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Yankees.
Jones played every postseason game of his career but one with Atlanta. He appeared in his last playoff game with the Yankees in 2011.
Other than Jones, Kelly named Joey Votto, Jim Thome, Torri Hunter, Ken Griffey Jr., Roy Halladay, Johan Santana, Trevor Hoffman, Vladimir Guerrero and Adrian Beltré to his list of players "We wish" won the World Series during their careers.