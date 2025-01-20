Two More Potential Braves Free Agent Targets Off the Market
The level of offseason interest in outfielder Anthony Santander and relief pitcher Tanner Scott from the Atlanta Braves is not entirely clear. Their interest in either player may very well have been minimal.
But with the Atlanta fan base still waiting for the Braves to make a significant signing this offseason, there's a level of disappointment with Santander and Scott landing elsewhere during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Santander signed a 5-year, $92.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Jan. 20. A day prior, the Los Angeles Dodgers inked Scott to a 4-year, $72 million deal.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported to help pay for Scott, the Dodgers have deferred $21 million of his salary.
The Braves could have used either player to fill holes on their current roster. Santander hit .235 with an .814 OPS with 44 home runs, 102 RBI and 91 runs during the 2024 season, which was his first as an All-Star.
Since 2022, Santander has averaged 35 homers per season while mostly playing right field for the Baltimore Orioles.
MLB pundits linked the Braves to Santander, even up until a day prior to his Blue Jays contract, because of Ronald Acuña's injured knee. Acuña won't be ready for Opening Day due to his second surgery to repair an ACL in the last four years.
Santander doesn't bring the same traits to the table as Acuña. But from a power perspective, he'd replace the 2023 MVP. Then once Acuña returned, Santander could have primarily moved to left field or designated hitter in the Braves lineup.
His presence would have also given Atlanta the option to have Acuña serve as designated hitter while Santander plays in the outfield.
None of that will happen, though, with Santander heading to Toronto. Likewise for the Braves bullpen, Atlanta will look elsewhere for upgrades after Scott signed with the Dodgers.
But there aren't any bullpen free agent options left as elite as Scott, who also made his first All-Star game last season. Scott registered a 1.75 ERA, 1.125 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 72 innings last year.
There wasn't as many rumors connecting the Braves to Scott as Santander this offseason. But The Athletic's David O'Brien referred to Scott as a "pitcher of interest" to the Braves after he agreed to join the Dodgers.
This offseason, Braves relief pitcher Joe Jiménez underwent knee surgery, which could sideline him for the entire 2025 campaign. Atlanta also saw veteran reliever A.J. Minter leave to sign with the New York Mets.
The Braves will now turn to secondary or even third tier options to upgrade their bullpen with Scott off the market.