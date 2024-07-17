Atlanta Braves All-Star Recap: Fried, Lopez Shine, Ozuna Quiet
The MLB All-Star Game has come and gone, and the American League beat the National League 5-3 to win for the 10th time in 11 years.
Of the four players representing the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas, three made appearances in the game. Chris Sale was scheduled to sit out ahead of the game, so his absence was expected. However, he was still active from the bench filming Lopez’s appearance on his phone.
In a way, the performances of the Braves reps in the All-Star Game reflected the season. Pitching was great and the offense was quiet.
Strong Night for Braves Arms
Max Fried took the mound for the National League in the second inning.
This appearance marked his debut in the All-Star Game despite being an all-star for the second time in his career. He had to sit out in 2022 due to injury.
But he finally got his chance, and he made it count.
After walking Astros’ designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, Fried got Guardians’ third baseman Jose Ramirez to fly out then got Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Orioles’ catcher Adley Rusctman to ground into force outs to end the inning.
Reynaldo Lopez came in with two outs in the sixth and the bases empty. He struck out Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez to end the inning. That third of an inning was Lopez’s entire night.
Ozuna Remains Quiet
The irony in this is Ozuna has been one of the offensive bright spots this season. Yet this was not a memorable All-Star Week for outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
First, he had a lackluster performance in the Home Run Derby, and then he went down quickly in his lone at-bat in the All-Star Game.
Ozuna came in to pinch for Dodger’s two-way star, albeit just a DH this year, Shohei Ohtani with two outs in the seventh inning with runners on first and second. He grounded out to short and Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr with a strong throw deep in the hole gets him out at first to end the inning.
He represented the Braves offense on the national stage, and he represented them to a tee. At least next time the Midsummer Classic rolls around, the Braves get to celebrate the festivities in front of the home crowd.
Regular season action continues on Friday when the Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. EST.