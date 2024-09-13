Braves Get Injured Player Back in Lineup vs. Dodgers
The Atlanta Braves are getting a welcomed addition back into their lineup before a crucial home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Whit Merrifield, who has missed the last five games with a fractured foot, is in the lineup and batting ninth while playing second base Friday night, which marks the first of a four-game set in Truist Park.
Merrifield suffered his injury by fouling a pitch off his left foot in a Sept. 6 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He left the game and has been out of the lineup for the past week.
The foot fracture came in Merrifield’s back after a two-game absence due to a head injury stemming from a hit by pitch.
After signing with the Braves on July 22 in light of star second baseman Ozzie Albies’ fractured wrist, Merrifield has slashed .243/.359/.342 across 34 games.
The 35-year-old Merrifield has slumped in his past seven games, recording just two hits and seven strikeouts in his last 25 at bats.
Here's a look at the Braves' lineup for Friday night's game ...
1. Michael Harris II (L) CF
2. Jorge Soler (R) RF
3. Marcell Ozuna (R) DH
4. Matt Olson (L) 1B
5. Travis d'Arnaud (R) C
6. Ramón Laureano (R) LF
7. Orlando Arcia (R) SS
8. Gio Urshela (R) 3B
9. Whit Merrifield (R) 2B
Atlanta enters the series one game behind the New York Mets for the final wildcard spot in the National League and is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
First pitch between the Braves and Dodgers is set for 7:20 p.m. Friday.