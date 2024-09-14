Atlanta Braves Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach Stymies Shohei Ohtani
The Atlanta Braves are fighting tooth and nail every day until the end of the month for one of the three wildcard playoff spots in the National League. With the L.A. Dodgers visiting town, the Braves face an opponent loaded with talent fighting for the number one overall seed in the NL.
Despite the home team’s offense going cold as of late to the Nationals, the starting rotation has been excellent. In Friday night’s game against the Dodgers – Spencer Schwellenbach, the youngest member of the rotation performed in a big way in the Braves' 6-2 win on Friday night.
The rookie pitcher from Nebraska continues his marvelous season as he arguably had one of his most special outings. In six innings pitched, the 24-year-old only allowed four hits, two earned runs, and one walk against one of the league’s most potent batting orders. Moreover, he had six strikeouts on the evening with two of those perplexing MLB MVP candidate and Dodger leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani.
When asked about Ohtani’s 50 home run and 50 stolen base quest, the right-handed pitcher gave proper respect to one of the game’s best.
“What he’s doing is incredible,” Schwellenbach said. “If he’s gonna do it, he’s gonna do it. I'm just going out there and trying to get him out.”
Last but certainly not least, he did not allow one hit to either former Atlanta legend Freddie Freeman or the all-world talent Mookie Betts. His talent and confidence were the boost the team needed on Friday, and the rookie is prepared for whoever he throws against.
“I’m confident in my stuff, in my pitches, and no matter who we’re playing, I’m going to go and attack.” Schwellenbach said.
With five pitches in his arsenal, opposing hitters have difficulty gauging what is coming their way when he is on the mound.
Additionally, the former standout collegiate shortstop status recently shared with The Athletic’s Eno Sarris a unique twist to his delivery and fastball grip, making him more difficult to figure out.
His work has shown as of late, as he boasts a 2.89 ERA in his last five games pitched, two of which were against offensive powerhouses the Philadelphia Phillies and LA Dodgers.
Considering that he also has 30 strikeouts in that span, what Spencer did against Shohei Friday night should not come as a surprise to anyone.
While he may be a rookie, he gives his club’s manager a chance to win each time he steps on the mound.
“Nothing seems to bother him,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He keeps the game slowed down. It doesn’t seem to speed up on him, which is awesome.”
For Braves Country, he is a huge reason why the team is still in the thick of a playoff bid this season.