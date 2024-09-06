Braves Appear to Lack Killer Instinct as Season Approaches Home Stretch
Baseball fans in the southeast had their choice between watching their beloved Atlanta Braves or the NFL opener on Thursday night. I wouldn't blame Braves fans if they chose the latter.
The Braves hitters didn't seem to care much about Thursday's result, so why should a fan base?
After the first seven batters Thursday night, the Braves managed just one hit. They scored in the first inning, but appeared content to try to win with only 1 run after that.
They didn't. Reynaldo López pitched well, but he didn't shut out the Colorado Rockies like Chris Sale did on Tuesday.
The result was a 3-1 loss -- another blown opportunity. Another loss despite a quality start.
"As nice as it is to strike out guys and to go deep into the game, ultimately, it's for nothing if you don't win the game at the end of the day," said López after the game through a translator.
On one hand, all offenses go cold at times. Especially ones missing the players the Braves are.
And despite Thursday's disappointment and the rough weekend in Philadelphia, the Braves are still 6-4 in their last 10 and 12-6 since August 18. They are also 15-8 since their last debacle against the Rockies on August 11.
But that hasn't been good enough to hold down the New York Mets, who have won seven straight. After Thursday night, the Mets moved into a tie with the Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot.
There are 22 games left in the season. Over the first 22 games of April, taking two of three is perfectly fine. In September, it's different.
Even in a sport where teams can't really win every day, winning every game, not just a series, becomes the goal. That's especially true against last place teams.
The playoffs are on the line.
If the Braves are going to make the postseason, they can't afford to have another offensive effort as they did Thursday.