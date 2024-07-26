Giants Offer Braves A Few Intriguing Trade Options
The 49-55 San Francisco Giants look like sellers as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches. For a team like the Atlanta Braves looking for options to bolster the roster, this could spell a potential trade partner.
Two key additions to the team would be an outfield bat and a starting pitcher, both of which the Giants have a few options to check in on.
Add a Cy Young Award Winner
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is reportedly drawing interest as the deadline approaches.
Snell struggled in each of his first six starts before going down with a left groin strain – he had a 9.51 ERA at the time he landed on the IL. But it’s possible that high ERA was entirely due to his injury.
In three starts since returning, Snell has a 1.00 ERA (two earned runs in 18 innings of work).
If his recent performance is truly what Snell would bring to the table, the Braves shouldn’t be shy about accepting his contract – two years, $62 million. The second year is a player option, so he might end up being just a rental.
The early-season performance plus the contract situation could be leverage for the Braves to give up less in a deal than if they made the move last season – the year he won the NL Cy Young.
Another starter option is impending free agent Alex Cobb. The 36-year-old righty is in the final year of his contract and has yet to pitch this season due to injury. However, according to The Athletic, he’s expected to make his debut on Sunday. If he comes back and is effective out of the gate, he could prove to be a cheaper rental option for the Braves.
Cobb is making $10 million this year, and the Braves would only owe part of that. Flip the Giants a quality minor leaguer and that could be all it takes to land Cobb.
In 74 starts over his previous three seasons, Cobb has a respectable 3.74 ERA.
Familiar Outfield Options
A Giants outfielder with a high likelihood of being traded is Michael Conforto. The Braves saw plenty of him when he was with the New York Mets from 2015 to 2021. The old foe could become a key addition.
In 80 games this season, Conforto is batting .226 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. His average and on-base percentage are both down, but his power numbers make up for that (.415 slugging this season versus a .386 slugging in 2022). His 105 OPS+ is also still better than any outfielder that has played for the Braves this season.
Although not a big move, Conforto could be the right move for the Braves outfield.
Now, there’s another outfield option from the Giants that fans would get excited about that has shown to be the right move in the past. That option is 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler.
But his contract will be an obstacle.
He’s in the first year of a three-year, $42 million contract. The only likely way a Soler trade would be worthwhile for the Braves is if the Giants retained a good chunk of his contract. It could be argued that that’s more important than how much the Braves actually give up in the deal -- because it wouldn’t take high-end talent to land Soler.
If the Giants are willing to retain salary, then the Braves could have a reunion with a key name. Should the change of scenery help Soler, then whatever the Braves owe could be a steal on top of it.