Braves Make Winter Meetings Move, Ink Pitcher to MiLB Deal

The Atlanta Braves have made a move during the Winter Meetings. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, they have signed right-handed pitcher James Karinchak on a minor-league deal. The 30-year-old pitcher last appeared in the majors back in 2023.

He has since battled a shoulder injury and spent time in the White Sox organization before being released. Karinchak has spent most of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Free-agent RHP James Karinchak to the Braves on a minor-league deal, source tells @TheAthletic. Karinchak, 30, last pitched in the majors in 2023. He missed most of ‘24 with shoulder issues and was at Triple A with the White Sox in ‘25 before getting released in June. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 9, 2025

It's not mentioned in the report, but it can be presumed that he will be invited to Spring Training. Karinchak reported to Cactus League play with the White Sox last season. He allowed eight runs across eight innings pitched, but he stuck around to at least start the minor league season.

While it's not an exciting move, the stats reveal that this could be a solid move. In 174 games, he has a 3.10 ERA, and his Triple-A stats weren't too bad either. He had a 2.45 ERA in 24 games with Triple-A Charlotte.

He struggles with baserunners, but his run prevention is there. He offers up a decent number of free passes, over six per nine innings in 2025, but he has consistently held hitters to a low batting average against. Karinchak has held hitters to a .169 in the majors and held them to a .200 average in Triple-A last year.

So, perhaps there is something there. At the very least, he'll have a chance to prove himself.

During December, it's been a series of small moves for the Braves. Last week, they signed left-hander Danny Young to a split contract. They also claimed two pitchers off waivers. They got right-hander Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the Athletics and Anthony Molina from the Colorado Rockies.

The Winter Meetings march on. Day one is in the books, and it remains to be seen if the Braves will make a splash during the offseason. Right now, there isn't much buzz.

Their biggest move so far this offseason was re-signing Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million contract. Along with that, they acquired Mauricio Dubon in a trade with the Astros in exchange for shortstop Nick Allen. Outfielder Ben Gamel has reportedly signed with the team.

Pitching is going to be a key focus during their offseason. They're in the search for a starting pitcher and will likely need an impact reliever as well. Joe Jimenez's recovery is not looking promising at this time, and they aren't expecting him to be the setup man this upcoming season.

