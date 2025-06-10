Power, Timely Hitting, Pitching: Stars Finally Align in Braves Win
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker expressed a couple times during the team's seven-game losing streak that the team wasn't putting together complete performances. The Braves, though, were finally able to do that Monday night in the series opener versus the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Braves hit three home runs, recorded two hits with runners in scoring position, received another stellar start from left-hander Chris Sale and had two shutout frames from the team's bullpen in a 7-1 victory.
The win snapped the team's seven-game skid and maybe, just maybe, is the sign of better days ahead for the Braves.
For now, it's one positive night. But a lot did go right for the Braves, who found all kinds of ridiculous ways to lose over the past week.
Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Eli White all homered Monday. It was just the second time in the past 19 games where the Braves had at least three homers.
The Braves were second in the National League last season in home runs. This year, they have dropped to a tie for sixth. They need more power like Monday to get back in the race.
Atlanta was still just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position versus Milwaukee, which has been the offense's real bugaboo this year. But the two hits led to three runs.
That was enough with the way Chris Sale pitched again Monday. Sale struck out 11 while giving up five hits and two walks in seven-plus innings.
Sale now owns a 1.41 ERA in his last nine outings.
Maybe even more importantly, reliever Raisel Iglesias had something to smile about too. The right-hander pitched his first eighth inning since losing the team's closer role.
When Iglesias entered, the game wasn't completely over, as the Braves held a four-run lead. In the eighth, Iglesias experienced an uneventful 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.
Dylan Lee then shut down the Brewers in the same fashion, 1-2-3 with two punchouts, in the ninth.
Whether the win has any positive impact on the Braves' psyche remains to be seen. But before Monday, they were grasping at straws for anything positive.
They got a lot of positives Monday. The next challenge is to build on them.