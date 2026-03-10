Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Giving Sneak Peek of Full Strength at WBC

Ronald Acuña Jr. is going all out for his countrymen at the World Baseball Classic in Miami. The Atlanta Braves right fielder went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk, leading Venezuela to a 4-0 win over Nicaragua.

Out of the gate, Acuña drew a lead-off walk, stole second, then found himself on third base after a throwing error. Along with a solo shot in the top of the third, he delivered an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning.

He’s healthy and has the chance to go all out on the world stage. He’s making the most of every moment.

“I want to make my people proud,” Acuña said after the win.

Overall, in the WBC, Acuña is batting .400, with a 1.371 OPS. It’s providing a nice demonstration of what he could bring to the table during the regular season. Last time he got to compete on the world stage, he went on to win the National League MVP.

At this time last season, Acuña wasn’t even able to play in a spring training game, let alone compete in the World Baseball Classic. He was finishing up his recovery from his ACL injury, which took him out for much of the 2024 season.

Once he made his season debut in late May, he was able to quickly assemble an All-Star resume and represent the Braves in Atlanta. In 95 games, he batted .290 with a .935 OPS, 21 home runs and 42 RBIs.

The bat was all he needed to make his case for the All-Star Game and later on win the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award. He was the latest Brave to take home that award. Chris Sale won it along with the Cy Young Award the previous season.

While a tool took a back seat for the season, his speed on the basepaths, he still put together some highlights defensively. Right after the All-Star Game, when the Yankees were in Atlanta, Acuña hosed a runner at third base on a throw from right that was flat-footed.

Now, he’s allowed to play at full form again. He’ll have to continue taking precautions to manage his health, but he gets to do it now with every tool back at his disposal.