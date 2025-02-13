Braves' Austin Riley Sends Strong Message Without Actually Making One
First baseman Matt Olson didn't have any bold prediction for how he believes the 2025 campaign will go for the Atlanta Braves. Third baseman Austin Riley stuck with that theme during his arrival at Spring Training.
But Riley still said a lot in a few words.
"Just be healthy," Riley told reporters. "If we can be healthy, I don't think there's any statements that need to be made."
Translation, the Braves know they have a World Series caliber roster. They just have to be healthy to prove it again in 2025.
One of my high school English teachers had a saying -- show me, don't tell.
The strongest message one can form isn't a Joe Namath-like championship guarantee. Everyone in the Braves organization knows that's the goal, and they've been through the ringer enough that they know talking about winning in February doesn't really mean a whole lot.
So, why not express a quiet confidence that you know that you're good? Riley took it a step further, essentially saying the only thing that could prevent the Braves from contending in 2025 are injuries.
That's pretty much what happened in 2024. Riley, Olson and other hitters did struggle early in the season. But the Braves also suffered injuries as early as the first week of April with catcher Sean Murphy and ace pitcher Spencer Strider hitting the injured list. Murphy returned but made little impact while Strider will still be on the IL to begin this season.
The injury bug then took Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley. Yet still, the Braves made their seventh consecutive postseason appearance.
Riley suffered a fractured hand after getting hit by a pitch on Aug. 18 last season. He didn't return the rest of the year.
Riley's OPS was roughly 100 points lower in 2024 than 2023, and that had nothing to do with his injury. It also wasn't like Riley struggled in a small sample. He hit .256 with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and 63 runs in 469 plate appearances.
Still, it's rather clear Riley expects himself and his teammates to be better this season, as long as they're healthy.