White Sox Designate Former Braves 1st-Round Pick for Assignment
The Atlanta Braves picked a pair of position players in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. One of them, Braden Shewmake, is available again.
MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds reported the Chicago White Sox designated Shewmake for assignment on Jan. 1. The White Sox made the move to create room for left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert, who they acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade for right-hander Aaron Combs.
The Phillies designated Gilbert for assignment prior to trading him to the White Sox.
The Braves picked Shewmake at No. 21 overall in the first round of 2019. He was the second selection the Braves made that year, as they also took catcher Shea Langeliers at No. 9 overall.
Over four and a half seasons with the Braves organization, Shewmake appeared in just two games at the MLB level. He went 0-for-4 with 1 strikeout.
Shewmake spent a bulk of his time with the Braves at Triple-A Gwinnett. In 2023, he hit .234 with a .706 OPS, 16 home runs, 69 RBI and 27 stolen bases in 122 games at Gwinnett.
On Nov. 16, 2023, the Braves traded Shewmake with four other players to the White Sox for relief pitcher Aaron Bummer. During the 2024 season, Shewmake appeared in 29 games, making 67 plate appearances, for the White Sox.
He slashed .125/.134/.203 with 3 extra-base hits, 4 RBI and 5 steals.
At Triple-A Charlotte, Shewmake also hit below .200 with a .152 batting average and .333 OPS in 10 games. Injuries limited him to only 39 games total during the 2024 season.
After designating him for assignment on Jan. 1, the White Sox have one week to either waive or trade him. If he clears waivers, Chicago can outright him to its minor league system.
It will be interesting to see if the Braves show any interest in Shewmake. Although he's earned the first-round bust label, it won't cost the Braves much to reacquire the 27-year-old.