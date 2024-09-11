Braves get Positive News on Reynaldo Lopez Injury
Some positive news on the status of Atlanta Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez: According to manager Brian Snitker, his MRI results showed no structural damage. He added that they’re going to get more of an idea of what Lopez’s timetable could be once he’s taken a few days to rest.
“It was good,” Snitker said ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals. “The MRI came back clean. He’s got inflammation, and hopefully, it’ll calm down - probably give him a few days off and see where he’s at when he starts throwing again.”
Lopez exited Tuesday night’s game after just one inning due to what was later revealed to be right shoulder inflammation. The earliest he can be reinstated is Sept. 26, giving him maybe one more start in the regular season. Snitker seemed hopeful that Lopez could be back around that time. However, he gave no guarantees.
“We don’t know until they let everything calm down,” he said.
They’ve already seen this before. Lopez looked hopeful for a quick return last time, and then he was out sooner than expected.
The Braves have already planned the rotation for the next few days around what would have been Lopez’s next start on Monday. Max Fried will start in his place. The off day on Thursday gave them flexibility as Fried will be able to make that start on regular rest.
Here is the rotation for Friday to Monday according to the Braves website.
Friday: Spencer Swellenbach
Saturday: Chris Sale
Sunday: Charlie Morton
Monday: Max Fried
That takes care of the Dodgers series. There is one last off day on Sept. 23 that the Braves can try to take advantage of. After that, they ideally would have Lopez back a few days later to start a game. But it’s unrealistic they can go without a spot starter between now and the 23rd.
Guess we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.
The Braves look to sweep their two-game road series with the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.