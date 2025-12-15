Don't Count on Braves Acquiring World Series MVP Shortstop

As the Atlanta Braves continue to look for improvements to their roster, they might have to accept that it won’t be a top option over in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers remain hard-pressed to hang onto shortstop Corey Seager.

Their president of baseball operations, Chris Young, went on MLB Network Radio to affirm this stance. While he acknowledged that teams have checked in, he feels speculation is starting to get out of hand.

“We are not shopping Corey Seager,” he said. “We want Corey Seager to help us win our next championship...I want to make that very clear.”

It doesn't sound like Corey Seager is leaving Texas anytime soon.@Rangers | 🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/3ozlFUS9Tt — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 14, 2025

Young thinks that the narrative might be that because they traded Marcus Semien to the Mets, they’re willing to move Seager. That isn’t the case. He didn’t even say anything along the lines of at this time or for now. It was a hard no.

The Braves have been reported to be one of the teams, the other reported teams being the Red Sox and the Yankees, to have checked in on Seager. He’s come up in speculation, even before the Winter Meetings.

In a video looking at options, CJ Nitkowski named him as someone who could be an option. That’s proving not to be the case.

What he brings to the table can easily be understated. He’s won two World Series MVPs, one with the Dodgers in 2020 and the other with his current team in 2023. He’s also a five-time all-star and has been the runner-up for the MVP twice.

“Some of the teams have characterized Corey as, perhaps, if he were a free agent, would be the best player on the free-agent market right now,” he said.

Obviously, are the odds more than zero that these plans will change? Sure. However, the Braves would likely require a decent haul, even if they were to assume his large contract ($31.5 million per season). They seemed ready to make something happen, but it doesn’t seem like anyone should count on it.

So, for now, the push for a shortstop is up in the air. Ha-Seong Kim is still a free agent. We have learned from his agent, Scott Boras, that Walt Weiss is a good coaching fit for him, but that by no means guarantees that he’s heading back to Atlanta.

At this time, Mauricio Dubon is the presumed starting shortstop for the Braves on opening day. They are not without a new bat. They have Mike Yastrzemski to move around where they see fit. However, adding offense at shortstop is still considered to be on the table.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI