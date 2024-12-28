Braves Bringing Back 'Useful Veteran' Arm on Minor League Contract
For the third consecutive season, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed left-hander Brian Moran to a minor league contract.
Moran's MLB profile page indicates the left-hander agreed to his new minor league deal on Dec. 17. MLB Trade Rumors's Mark Polishuk covered the signing on Dec. 28.
"Now entering his age-36 season, Moran seems to be viewed by the Braves as a useful veteran depth arm, even if the club hasn’t been compelled to give him another look on the active roster," wrote Polishuk.
The MLB Trade Rumors writer argued that it will be again be difficult for Moran to earn a bullpen role for the Braves. Atlanta also has left-handed relievers Dylan Lee, Aaron Bummer, Angel Perdomo and Dylan Dodd in its organization.
But clearly, the Braves value Moran for organizational depth.
In 2024, he posted a 2-1 record with a 5.91 ERA and 1.577 WHIP in 45.2 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett. Moran pitched much better the previous season, going 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.280 WHIP in 47.2 frames.
He last appeared in the MLB for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2022 season. Moran has also made MLB appearances for the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays.
Across 11.1 innings at the big league level, Moran owns a 2-0 record but a 7.94 ERA and 2.118 WHIP.
Moran began his professional career as a seventh-round draft pick for the Seattle Mariners in 2009. After a decade in the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2019.
In 14 minor league seasons, Moran has registered a 34-29 record with a 3.34 ERA. He has also submitted a 1.218 WHIP and 772 strikeouts in 658.1 innings.
Of his 507 minor league games, he's appeared out of the bullpen 503 times. Moran has started four minor league games, two of which he started at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2024.