Brian Snitker Publicly Backs Luke Jackson, but Daysbel Hernández Stays Ready
The Atlanta Braves are in a dogfight for a spot in the National League playoff picture, and it is all hands on deck for manager Brian Snitker’s club with just 32 games remaining in the regular season. The Braves have won their last-four series but have at least one head-scratching loss in each.
This is not to say that the team is perfect, but a little fine-tuning of the roster (within reason) could help the Braves in close game situations.
For example, when they faced the Washington Nationals this past Sunday, the two teams were tied one apiece, heading into the top of the seventh inning. Instead of Snitker turning to a trusted bullpen arm early, such as veteran pitcher Jesse Chavez (who had not pitched in 10 days), he turned to Luke Jackson.
While Jackson was an integral part of Atlanta’s 2021 World Series run, he is not the same player he was three years ago.
The recently-acquired former San Francisco Giant yielded three runs on two hits. He only recorded one out, effectively putting the team in a late-game deficit after a magnificent performance from starter Reynaldo López.
Jackson was part of a collapse earlier this month when he coughed up a six-run lead in Colorado.
After the game, Snitker defended the decision to turn to a 6-2 210-pound relief pitcher when he did.
“We’ve been going to our leverage guys,” Snitker said, explaining why he didn't pitch Chavez earlier. “He hasn’t been hurt or anything like that. It’s just that we’ve been winning games and going to the guys that we go to.” He continued with a statement that may not sit well with Brave fans.
“He closed games for us years ago,” Snitker said. “You’ve just got to stay with him. It’s probably just location.”
The 33-year-old’s golden days are behind him, as he has posted an abysmal 8.00 ERA and 13 hits in just eight appearances since joining the team late last month. Based on his underwhelming play, the Braves possess an in-house option should they designate their veteran for assignment.
The 27-year-old Cuban native Daysbel Hernández has spent a short time in Atlanta this season, appearing only in 10 games. However, in those games, he has a 0.82 ERA and has only allowed 7 hits while striking out 14.
An effective young arm sitting in Triple-A Gwinnett is more than available. It would undoubtedly be a more effective and trustworthy long-term option if Snitker decides the bullpen needs a better ‘high leverage’ choice than Jackson.
Hernández has also been outstanding as a Striper, producing a 0.82 ERA in his last 15 outings.