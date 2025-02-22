Bryce Elder Shines in Grapefruit League Debut for Braves
The Atlanta Braves Spring Training opener against the Minnesota Twins was the fans' first opportunity to see 2024 Cy Young winner Chris Sale back on the mound. But Bryce Elder also took the rubber immediately after Sale in the exhibition game.
Elder pitched very well, posting two scoreless innings. He allowed only one hit and struck out two batters.
His other four outs were two groundouts, a fly-out and a pop-up.
Elder's two scoreless frames followed Sale's two shutout innings. When Elder exited the game after the fourth, the Braves led by a run.
But the Twins scored three runs against the Braves bullpen, and the Atlanta offense didn't score again. Minnesota beat the Braves in their Grapefruit opener, 3-1.
That should be of little consequence to the Braves, though, especially with how well Sale and Elder pitched. Granted, it was only two innings from each pitcher and just one outing. But encouraging nonetheless.
Elder could provide a huge boost to the Braves starting rotation if he can return to his pre-All-Star break 2023 form. In 2023, he posted a 12-4 record with a 3.81 ERA. Elder also had a 1.277 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 174.2 innings.
During the first half of 2023, Elder was one of the best pitchers in the National League. In 18 starts, he posted a 2.97 ERA and 1.198 WHIP. He also allowed only a .237 batting average against.
Elder then struggled significantly after the All-Star game, giving up more hits, walks and home runs. He still posted a 5-2 record but with a 5.11 ERA.
Last season, Elder made 10 MLB starts at various junctions during the first five months of the season. But thanks to three outings where he gave up at least six runs, he posted an even worse ERA (6.52).
Elder spent the rest of the 2024 season at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he did pitch better. At Triple-A, he went 10-6 with a 3.73 ERA, 1.303 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 101.1 innings.
The hope this season is Elder can experience that success at the MLB level. The Braves could surely use that, especially early in the season before Spencer Strider returns.
Sale, Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach are projected to be the top three starters in the Braves rotation to begin the regular season. Elder is expected to compete with Grant Holmes, Ian Anderson and AJ Smith-Shawver for the final two rotation spots.