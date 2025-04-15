Braves Release Hometown Pitcher
Right-handed pitcher Buck Farmer shared how much it meant to him to be joining the Atlanta Braves organization this offseason. But unfortunately for Farmer, his stay with the Braves didn't last very long.
The team released Farmer on Tuesday according to the transaction log on MiLB.com. Farmer began the 2025 regular season with the organization's Triple-A team in Gwinnett.
Farmer is from Conyers, Ga., in Rockdale County, which is about 24 miles east of downtown Atlanta.
The right-hander could have began his MLB journey with the Braves when the organization drafted him in 2009. But Farmer didn't sign with the Braves. The Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in 2012 as well, but Farmer again didn't sign.
After the Detroit Tigers selected the right-hander in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB amateur draft, Farmer signed with Detroit. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Tigers.
The past three seasons, Farmer pitched for the Cincinnati Reds. He signed with the Braves as a free agent on Feb. 16.
Although he never pitched for the Braves in the regular season, Farmer received the opportunity to wear the Braves jersey during Spring Training.
“I didn’t think it was ever going to come true,” Farmer said after signing this offseason in Atlanta. “Being this far into my career and this is the first time I’ve worn it. That means a lot.”
Farmer, who pitched at Georgia Tech in college, still has Georgia roots. He currently lives in Buford, Ga.
But unless the Braves have a change of heart and re-sign the right-hander to a minor-league deal, Farmer will have to leave the state to find another pitching job.
In 11 MLB seasons, Farmer has posted a 24-30 record with a 4.71 ERA. He's made 22 MLB starts in his career, 11 of which came during the 2017 season.
Farmer started one game and made 60 relief appearances last season. The right-hander posted a 3-2 record with a 3.04 ERA, 1.197 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 71 innings.
This season, Farmer posted a 7.71 ERA and 2.357 WHIP in five appearances with Gwinnett.