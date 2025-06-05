Braves Make More Bullpen Moves After Thursday's Collapse: Report
The potential changes Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker referred to after his bullpen gave up a six-run lead in the ninth inning Thursday was not lip service.
About two hours after a shocking 11-10 loss, The Athletic's David O'Brien reported the Braves are making a slew of moves in their bullpen.
First, O'Brien, and his colleague at The Athletic Ken Rosenthal, reported the Braves plan to bring up veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel. On top of that move, the Braves are recalling left-hander Dylan Dodd, placing right-hander Daysbel Hernández on injured reserve and designating right-hander Scott Blewett for assignment.
In summary, Kimbrel and Dodd are going into the bullpen. Hernández and Blewett are out.
The Arizona rally in the series final Thursday began with Blewett on the mound. The right-hander allowed five runs on three hits in 1.1 innings.
Blewett tossed up a solo homer in the eighth, which pulled Arizona within five runs. The Braves answered, though, in the bottom of the frame, giving Blewett back a six-run lead.
The right-hander then didn't retire a single batter in the ninth.
Before Thursday, Blewett had not pitched poorly this season. He was 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 15 appearances. But as a depth reliever used mostly in low leverage situations, he's an easy pitcher for the Braves to part with to make room for Kimbrel and Dodd.
Hernández last pitched for the Braves on Wednesday. He struck out a hitter and walked two before leaving during his fourth batter faced.
After Wednesday's game, Snitker said the right-hander was dealing with a pinkie cramp, but apparently, Hernández will land on the IL after all.
Despite the shakeup in the bullpen, one big question remains -- what will the Braves do at closer? Raisel Iglesias allowed the final three runs during Thursday's collapse, and he's given up more than a run per inning in his last 10 appearances. Iglesias has also blown two saves over the past month.
With Kimbrel's ninth-inning experience, it wouldn't be surprising if Snitker elects to mix and match Iglesias and Kimbrel in the closer role. Kimbrel has pitched well at Triple-A this season, so that's encouraging.
However, Kimbrel is 37 years old and last season, he owned a 5.33 ERA with the Baltimore Orioles.
Iglesias posted a 1.95 ERA and 0.736 WHIP last season. But this year, he has a 6.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.