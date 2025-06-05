Brian Snitker Explains Why RP Daysbel Hernandez Left vs. Diamondbacks
It initially appeared the Atlanta Braves suffered another injury on the mound Wednesday's night versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Right-hander Daysbel Hernandez exited the game in the eighth inning during his relief appearance.
But manager Brian Snitker told reporters after Atlanta's 2-1 loss that Hernandez was dealing with cramps rather than an injury.
“His pinkie was cramping. He checked out good on all their tests and everything," Snitker said. "And so, he had cramps.”
Hernandez induced a ground ball to first base, struck out a batter and walked two hitters against his first four batters faced Wednesday. With two runners on base and two outs against Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, Hernandez appeared to be shaking his hand after delivering a pitch.
The Atlanta training staff visited Hernandez at the mound. The right-hander threw a practice pitch and then exited with the staff.
Left-hander Aaron Bummer replaced Hernandez. Bummer faced one batter, inducing a ground out against Naylor.
If for some reason Hernandez's issue is worse than a cramp, the Braves might be in a situation where they would need to call up Craig Kimbrel. The former Atlanta closer is at Triple-A and waiting for an opportunity. Kimbrel is 1-1 with a 1.32 ERA in 14 appearances with Gwinnett this season.
But Kimbrel, who has posted 440 saves in his MLB career, isn't the same pitcher he once was. He registered a 6.02 ERA with the Baltimore Orioles last season.
The Braves are likely better off with a healthy Hernandez. He appears to have avoided a significant injury.
Hernandez entered Wednesday with a 3-1 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.333 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 24 innings across 24 appearances this season. He registered a 3-0 mark accompanied with a 2.50 ERA, 1.111 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 18 frames last year.
Overall, he had a 2.76 ERA at the MLB level before Wednesday's outing.