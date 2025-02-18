Braves Set Starting Pitcher for Grapefruit League Opener
Chris Sale was the best starting pitcher in the National League during the 2024 season. It's only fitting that he will be on the mound when the Atlanta Braves play their first opponent during the 2025 calendar.
Multiple Braves insiders reported on Feb. 18 that Sale will start the team's first Grapefruit League game Saturday. The Braves will face the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 pm ET in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 22.
Sale is only likely to pitch a handful of innings in his Spring Training debut. How he performs ultimately doesn't matter either.
But Sale used a strong spring last year to propel himself to his first Cy Young award.
Performing well in Spring Training isn't an indication of future success. But it doesn't hurt. Last year, Sale posted a 3.07 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 14.2 innings during the spring. He also had a 1-2 record and allowed a .232 batting average against.
Then during the 2024 regular season, Sale went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts. He led the NL in wins, ERA and strikeouts. Sale also set the top marks in the NL with strikeouts per nine innings, home runs permitted per nine innings, ERA+ and FIP.
Sale posted those numbers after a few down seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Part of his struggles in Boston stemmed from injuries. The left-hander didn't throw more than 102.2 innings in any season from 2020-23.
Last year, he led the Braves with 177.2 innings during the regular season.
Sale, though, finished the 2024 campaign dealing with a back injury. He didn't pitch the final week of the regular season and was left off the team's playoff roster for the Wild Card round versus the San Diego Padres.
Obviously, Sale had a full offseason to rest. But Saturday will be an opportunity for the veteran to prove on the mound that he is ready to go in 2025.
The Braves need Sale to be an ace again this season, particularly early in the campaign. Atlanta didn't re-sign Max Fried or Charlie Morton. Ace Spencer Strider is also not expected to return to the Braves rotation for at least the first month of the 2025 season.