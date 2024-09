Chris Sale Makes Braves History Against Rockies on Warpath to NL Cy Young

๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“ˆ



Chris Sale becomes the first left-handed pitcher in @Braves franchise history to collect ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ค๐ž๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฌ in a single season.