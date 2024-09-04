Chris Sale Makes Braves History Against Rockies on Warpath to NL Cy Young

𝟏 𝐨𝐟 𝟏 📈



Chris Sale becomes the first left-handed pitcher in @Braves franchise history to collect 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬 in a single season. pic.twitter.com/dSfqntD0kg