Braves Make Final Decision on Potential Chris Sale Trade: Report
Despite the constant trade rumors surrounding multiple players, the Atlanta Braves have been rather adamant this past spring and summer that they will not be sellers.
The Braves are not budging on that position when it comes to left-handed starter Chris Sale.
Fansided's Robert Murray reported Thursday that the Braves have not discussed the possibility of trading Sale with any teams and will continue to not hold any negotiations involving the 2024 NL Cy Young winner.
That also goes for any player on the Braves roster who is under team control beyond 2025, according to Murray's MLB sources.
"This season has been a struggle for the Braves, with the team 40-51 and in fourth place in the National League East. But the Braves want to contend in 2026 and (rightfully) believe that having Sale – and other controllable long-term pieces still on the roster – will be the best way to getting the franchise back in the postseason," wrote Murray.
Essentially, what this report means is the Braves will be interested in shopping just designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. The 34-year-old is the only player not under team control for at least one more season.
Ozuna will be an unrestricted free agent this winter.
Sale has an $18 million club option for 2026, which the Braves will easily decide to pick up if he's on the roster after the 2025 campaign. Sale will turn 37 around 2026 Opening Day, but he's been one of the best pitchers in the MLB since he joined the Braves prior to the 2024 season.
Last year, Sale went 18-3 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.013 WHIP and 225 strikeouts in 177.2 innings. He led the NL in wins, ERA and strikeouts on his way to his first Cy Young award.
This season, Sale was 5-4 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.164 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 89.1 innings prior to suffering a rib injury.
Sale posted a 1.41 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 70.1 innings in the 11 outings just prior to going on the injured list because of his rib.
The Braves transferred the left-hander to the 60-day injured list on July 1. With that in mind, it's worth wondering what kind of offers Atlanta would receive for Sale anyway. The earliest he can return this season is late August.
If health, he'd be a great trade chip, especially with an extra year of team control. But he has no immediate value as long as he's on the IL.
Ozuna might not have any value either. While playing through a hip injury this season, Ozuna has severely struggled, hitting .239 with a .757 OPS in 380 plate appearances. Ozuna hit .302 with a .925 OPS last season.
If the 34-year-old could recapture his MVP-like 2024 form, then he'd be worth something as a rental player. But Ozuna hasn't been that player this season.
That's part of the reason why the Braves are in a position to potentially sell this July. Few of their star players are performing up to their standards, and as a result, Atlanta sits 11 games below the .500 mark entering play on July 10.