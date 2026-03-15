Braves Prospect as Close to MLB Ready as He Can Get

JR Ritchie is as close to being major-league ready as a prospect could get. He gave the Atlanta Braves four dominant innings to finish off the Phillies in Clearwater to pick up a 1-0 win on Sunday. He was credited with the win since the Braves took the lead in the top of the ninth.

After allowing a baserunner on a hit by pitch, he sat down the next 12 in a row while striking out six. Five of those punchouts came with batters swinging. Three of those five came on one of his go-to pitches, the changeup.

He faced the late-game substitutes, but he’s reached the point where this level of competition is becoming too easy for him. The only time he has had to battle was when he took the mound to start a game in Dunedin last week. The big league bats made him work.

But those difficulties are what he needs. That’s what will make him better. By this point, the big test for him is seeing more of those big league bats.

For that reason alone, he has a case to be on the opening day roster. Set him up for the next test.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he started in Triple-A, just because of the protocols in which the team operates. This isn’t to say a few more starts at that level to prepare would be a hindrance. The point is, there is only so much he can do in the minor leagues to keep developing.

So far in spring training, Ritchie has a 2.25 ERA, a ludicrous 0.58 WHIP and 14 strikeouts across 12 innings pitched. These stats are inflated by the fact that he’s faced serious competition once.

So far, the starting rotation is set to be Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes. The fifth spot needs to be determined. It will likely go to Bryce Elder. He’s out of options. The Braves don’t want to, in turn, potentially lose him as an option if he is put on waivers. It helps that his recent start against the Red Sox saw him put on a strong showing.

"JR's very cerebral. Very self-aware," Spencer Strider said of Ritchie last week. There's just so much thought into how he prepares. You watch guys like him, Owen Murphy, some of these other guys, who definitely have some maturity and purpose behind what they're doing."

Ritchie should be viewed as the clear next man in line, even if he isn’t on the 40-man roster yet, especially after Joey Wentz went down for the year with a torn ACL. Sure, there are other options on the 40-man roster, such as Didier Fuentes, who could be called up. However, Fuentes lacks the experience.

It would be malpractice to throw him into the fire again after he was rushed to the show last year. Give him the chance to get more looks in Triple-A. One prospect is on the cusp of being ready. The other one deserves his chance to get that same attention.

Ritchie should get at least one more look in spring training based on his schedule. Then, he'll have a full resume, and the team should be set to make its final decisions for the opening day roster.

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