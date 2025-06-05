Chris Sale Speaks out on Braves Struggling Offense
Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale suffered his fourth loss of the 2025 MLB season Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That's already more than what he had last season when he went 18-3 on his way to the National League Cy Young award.
But the loss was hardly Sale's fault. The eight-time All-Star allowed just one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts in six innings.
The Braves offense didn't score until the eighth and left five runners on base in the final two frames. The Diamondbacks held on to win 2-1.
Atlanta backed Sale with nine runs in his start prior to Wednesday. But since the beginning of May, the Braves have failed to win three times when Sale allowed two earned runs or fewer.
In two of his past three outings, the Braves sustained 2-1 defeats.
Despite the lack of support, Sale supported his team's offense after the latest 2-1 loss.
“That’s the tough part of the double-edged sword of this game. The monotony of not doing well sometimes is kind of that continuous slap in the face," Sale said. "You show up everyday, these guys are doing what they’re supposed to do.
"It’s not like these guys get here at five o’clock and flip on their phones until seven and then go out there and expect to get it done. There’s meetings, there’s cage work, there’s field work.
"I’ve done it myself in my career, where I’ve done everything that I can possibly do to succeed and you don’t get the results you’re looking for. Unfortunately, no one sees the process."
Sale added that he would be much more frustrated with the Braves offense if the team wasn't "putting in the work." But the left-hander obviously stressed that's not happening.
"This is a very results-oriented game. You look at a box score, and you either win the game or lose the game. No one really cares about the process. On my end, I respect the process because I see it going on behind the scenes," said Sale.
"I see the behind the scenes, so I respect these times that it may not be going our way.”
The Braves have scored four total runs in the first two games against the Diamondbacks. Over the current homestand, Atlanta has averaged 2.2 runs per game.
Entering Thursday's series final with Arizona, the Braves are ranked 23rd in runs scored, 19th in batting average and 17th in OPS across the MLB. The Braves have also left the sixth-most men on base in the league.