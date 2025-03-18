Braves Bring Back Franchise Legend on Minor-League Deal: Report
Relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel is coming home.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported on March 18 the Atlanta Braves agreed to a minor-league contract with Kimbrel. MLB.com's Mark Bowman confirmed the report and added that Kimbrel will begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Kimbrel is coming back to Atlanta after a decade away from the team. The right-hander pitched the first five years of his career with the Braves from 2010-14.
While with the Braves, he led the NL in saves every year from 2011-14. Kimbrel also made the NL All-Star team in all four of those campaigns.
Overall, Kimbrel posted a 15-10 record with a 1.43 ERA in Atlanta. He also had a 0.903 WHIP and 476 strikeouts in 294 appearances. Kimbrel registered a 14.8 strikeout per nine inning rate as well.
Of the 440 saves in his career, Kimbrel earned 186 of them with the Braves.
Kimbrel returns to the Braves not nearly as dominant. Last season, he went 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA in 57 appearances with the Baltimore Orioles.
But the Braves appear to be hoping he can recapture a little of the magic he had in 2023. With the Philadelphia Phillies that season, Kimbrel went 8-6 with a 3.26 ERA.
Kimbrel posted 23 saves both in 2023 and last season.
Since leaving the Braves, Kimbrel has made five more All-Star teams. He experienced a disappointing 2015 campaign with the San Diego Padres the first year after departing Atlanta. But then he bounced back with three consecutive All-Star seasons in a Boston Red Sox uniform.
Kimbrel made the All-Star team again with the Chicago Cubs in 2021 and then the Phillies during 2023.
During his 15-year career, Kimbrel has also pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Overall, he's recorded a 2.59 ERA with a 1.014 WHIP and 14.1 strikeouts per nine inning rate.
In Atlanta, the 36-year-old is unlikely to add another 20-save seasons. The right-hander has recorded 12 of those during his career. That's because Raisel Iglesias is expected to close games again for the Braves.
But Kimbrel could give manager Brian Snitker another late-inning option if he progresses well at Triple-A.