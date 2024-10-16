Braves Shouldn't Feel Regret Over Dansby Swanson Exit
The Atlanta Braves re-signed many of their young stars from their 2021 World Series roster. One player under 30 who didn't get a new deal when he became a free agent, though, was shortstop Dansby Swanson.
The middle infielder's exit was very painful for some fans because of his local connections. Swanson was born in Kennesaw, GA, and attended Marietta High School. (His hair and beard didn't hurt his popularity with Georgia women either).
But according to Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer, the Braves don't need to feel bad about not re-signing Swanson. When picking one nightmare contract that doesn't expire before 2026 for each team, Rymer selected Swanson for the Chicago Cubs.
"The Cubs signed Swanson off a three-year run in which he had a .775 OPS and a 162-game average of 26 home runs. He lived up to that record in 2023, but not this year as he slipped to a .701 OPS and 16 homers," wrote Rymer.
"Specific red flags include an inflating ground-ball rate and less carry on his fly balls. As power is his defining offensive tool, these are bad signs.
"Per his 60 Outs Above Average, Swanson has been MLB's best defender over the last three years. But even if he still has that going for him in 2026, it will only count for so much if his bat is still in decline."
Swanson's best MLB season came in 2022 when he made his first All-Star team. He hit .277 with 25 home runs and 96 RBI while playing every game that campaign.
He reached those totals despite hitting .216 with a .644 OPS in April. But he turned it on in late April. From April 22 to August 2, Swanson slashed .323/.380/.506.
That was a particularly great time for Swanson to turn in a career year. In free agency that winter, he landed a 7-year, $177 million contract.
Swanson made the All-Star team again in 2023, but his offensive totals dropped across the board. In 2024, his batting average remained relatively the same as his first season with the Cubs. But his power decreased.
His 16 home runs in 2024 were his fewest in a full season since 2018.
Perhaps Swanson will rebound in 2025. Matt Olson saw a huge drop in power during 2024 too. Maybe he won't hit 54 home runs ever again, but more 40-homer years should be in Olson's future.
But for now, at least from a financial standpoint, it appears the Braves made the right choice not to re-sign Swanson.