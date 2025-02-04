Braves Add Organizational Depth With Pair of Minor League Contracts
The Atlanta Braves signed relief pitcher Dany Jiménez and catcher Chandler Seagle to minor league contracts.
MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported Jiménez signed a 1-year, $785,000 contract with a Spring Training Invitation on Jan. 15. Seagle inked his deal on Jan. 28.
Jiménez pitched for the Oakland Athletics the past three seasons. In 2022, he served as the team's closer, posting 11 saves along with a 3.41 ERA, 1.194 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.
During 2023 and 2024, Jiménez was a late-innings reliever. Last season, he posted a 1-3 record with a 4.91 ERA, 1.558 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.
Jiménez severely struggled with walks during 2024. He had 19 free passes in only 25 appearances, giving him a 6.7 walk per nine innings rate.
Home runs were also an issue for Jiménez, as he yielded six long balls in 25.2 innings.
If the Braves could help Jiménez fix those problems, he could turn back into a dependable right-handed reliever. Atlanta could use more depth in its bullpen after the departure of A.J. Minter this offseason.
Setup man Joe Jiménez is also expected to miss, at least, the first several months of the 2025 campaign after offseason surgery.
Likewise, Seagle has the potential to provide the Braves depth at a key position. But he doesn't have the same MLB experience as Jiménez.
Seagle appeared in the MLB for the San Diego Padres in one game during 2023. He grounded out in his only plate appearance.
At Triple-A El Paso in the PCL last year, he slashed .180/.219/.280 with eight extra-base hits, five RBI and 10 runs in 107 plate appearances. He played in 38 games.
Seagle has hit .201 with a .558 OPS in seven minor league seasons.
It's unlikely Seagle will see an MLB opportunity with the Braves. But if Sean Murphy or Chadwick Tromp suffered an injury early in 2025, then he could be a useful stopgap if top catching prospect Drake Baldwin still isn't quite ready for the show.