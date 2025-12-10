Braves Reportedly Inquired Into World Series MVP Shortstop

The Atlanta Braves continue to check in on potential additions, this one via the trade market. According to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant, the Braves are among three teams that have checked in on shortstop Corey Seager. The other two are the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

No potential pieces were included in the report. It was just a general interest in acquiring the star shortstop. Seager would, naturally, make for the perfect addition to the lineup. He's a shortstop with a big bat. They could still rotate players at the DH spot in this situation.

That being said, there are some roadblocks in their way. Yes, they're known to be on Seager's no-trade list, but that can be worked around. The big one is that the Texas Rangers have to be willing to listen to offers, let alone actually hammer one out.

Right now, Seager is one of the players they would like to keep around and build around. If they don't budge, then interest remains only that. So, it's not a Braves problem, it's a Rangers don't want to budge problem.

Along with checking on Seager, they tried to price point Edwin Diaz, who ended up signing with the Dodgers. They are reportedly interested in Robert Suarez. With uncertainties in the bullpen, they're starting to explore more of those options, along with a shortstop upgrade.

However, a starting pitcher and a bat are their highest priority wants this offseason. It won't stop them from adding a reliever, but they would prefer to allocate their resources in that direction. A call to check in on Seager is evidence of that.

Seager is a two-time World Series champion and he took home the honor of the series MVP both time. He only saw action in 102 games last season, but he still clobbered 21 home runs and drove in 50 runs. He batted .271 with an .860 OPS.

Right now, the opening day shortstop for the Braves would be Mauricio Dubon. Walt Weiss is comfortable with him being the shortstop and has expressed confidence in Dubon's ability to play the position. However, reports show that this is the fallback.

Ha-Seong Kim is still out there to be re-signed as well. He looked good during his 24 games with the Braves, and there some level of interest in continuing this partnership.

