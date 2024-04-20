The Braves Don't Have a Lot of Flexibility With An Infielder
What do the Atlanta Braves do with David Fletcher?
The veteran infielder was called up on Tuesday after starting second baseman Ozzie Albies was placed on the injured list, required after Albies broke his toe on a HBP in Monday’s game against the Houston Astros.
And Fletcher’s already gotten into the lineup, starting in lieu of Luis Guillorme on Friday night at second base and batting ninth. (He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.)
Capable of handling all four infield positions and with some limited experience in left field, Fletcher’s immensely versatile and brings a strong veteran presence to a roster full of veterans who are determined to win the World Series this season.
And it’s good that he’s useful in so many ways because now that he’s been called up, it’s going to be hard to get rid of him.
The 29-year-old Fletcher entered this most recent major league stint with four years and 168 days of service time - with last night’s game, he’s now officially earned a fifth year of service time, which requires 172 days on a major league roster.
And that fifth year of service time changes things.
You see, any major league player who hits five years of service time earns the ability to refuse an assignment to the minor leagues without sacrificing the monies promised to them on their contract. Fletcher, who signed his extension with the Los Angeles Angels but had that contract inherited by the Braves when they traded for him, is owed $6M for 2024, $6.5M for 2025, and then has either two club options for $8M and $8.5M or a $1.5M buyout.
And so, if Atlanta decides they don’t need Fletcher at the major league level anymore and they designate him for assignment, he can choose to reject an assignment to the minor leagues, electing to become a free agent instead, but keep receiving his 2024 (and 2025) salary from the Atlanta Braves.
And a DFA would be required to move Fletcher at this point in his career - per the FanGraphs Roster Resource tool, he has no minor league options remaining and the only way to send him to the minor leagues is if he consents to the assignment.
Now, maybe this isn’t an issue - maybe David Fletcher likes Atlanta and the organization and would choose to remain, despite being blocked at the major league level by Orlando Arcia and, once he returns from injury, Ozzie Albies. Maybe he thinks he can beat out Luis Guillorme for playing time over this injury absence from Albies and show enough that the Braves find ways to work him into the lineup even once Ozzie returns.
But most major league players are outspoken that they want to play, and it’s entirely possible that he’d find a suitor to sign him for a role at the league minimum, which another team could do if he elected free agency but retained his 2024 salary from Atlanta. (And to answer the next question, any salary paid would offset the salary obligations from the Braves, so there’d be a minuscule amount of relief coming there if he gets picked up on a major league deal.)
And Atlanta, for all the work they've done to fortify the roster and find everyday player across the diamond, still need David Fletcher in the organization as an insurance policy. The Braves traded away both Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake last offseason, as well as allowing Ehire Adrianza to walk in free agency. The team's high-level depth at shortstop behind Orlando Arcia consists of Fletcher, fellow veterans Andrew Velasquez and Leury Garcia, and untested minor leaguer Luke Waddell. It's a perilous spot to be in for Atlanta, who now have less options with Fletcher.
For the record, this same situation came up with Michael Soroka last season. Atlanta calling him up for a start in early September and then him going on the injured list right after meant that he earned enough service time to finish last season with five full years of service. Not only did that result in 2024 being his final year before reaching free agency, but also, had he remained in Atlanta, he could have elected free agency were he to not win the 5th starter’s job in spring training, which wasn’t likely. The Braves wisely went ahead and traded him last fall instead, sending him and four others to the Chicago White Sox for reliever Aaron Bummer.