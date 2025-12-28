Locks for Atlanta Braves Opening Day Roster (For Now)

As we reach the new year, we’re starting to get a solid idea of what the 2026 Atlanta Braves will look like. While there are a lot of options for the opening day roster, only 26 can make it. At the same time, it would be wrong to say there are 26 guaranteed players who make the opening day roster.

This is a look at who is a lock at this time. Barring an injury, we expected them to be on the team come March 27. This is not a projection of who we think will be there. Some are in a category where we can speak with certainty, while others are in a category where we can't. That's the line being drawn in the sand for this list.

Nineteen players cracked the list of being a lock for Opening Day. That leaves seven active roster spots up in the air.

There are some who are likely or even more than likely to be on the active roster. However, if there is any doubt in any form, they were left off. Those names will be explained at the end.

Those who are considered locks are on here because they're either longtime members of the active roster or were clearly acquired to be season-long contributors on an MLB contract and are expected to be healthy on opening day.

Starting Pitchers

Chris Sale

Spencer Strider

Spencer Schwellenbach

Bullpen

Raisel Iglesias (closer)

Robert Suarez (setup)

Dylan Lee

Aaron Bummer

Pitcher with TBD Role

Reynaldo Lopez

For Lopez, there is no doubt he’ll be on the opening day roster. He’s progressing well, and he’s part of the team’s plan. However, while he’s supposed to be ramping up to be a starter in Spring Training, he could still end up in the bullpen. So, his role is to be determined.

Catcher

Drake Baldwin

First Base

Matt Olson

Second Base

Ozzie Albies

Shortstop

Ha-Seong Kim

Third Baseman

Austin Riley

Outfielders

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Michael Harris II

Jurickson Profar

Mike Yastrzemski

Utility

Mauricio Dubon

Eli White

Likely, But Won’t Lock In

Insert starting pitcher who hasn’t been acquired

Grant Holmes

Joel Payamps

Daysbel Hernandez

Hurston Waldrep

Nacho Alvarez Jr.

Brett Wisely

Vidal Brujan

Danny Young

Ian Hamilton

Sean Murphy

Yes, this list adds up to more than 26 when you add in the non-locks. However, that’s kind of the point. There are more than 26 guys who seem like reasonable options for the active roster. Whether or not they make the cut out of Spring Training is dependent on a few factors: health, performance in Spring Training and remaining offseason moves.

For example, Holmes currently looks to be on track, but it’s still a long way to the season opener for him. If he looks healthy and ready to go in Spring Training, he can then become a lock for at least the bullpen.

Murphy’s status in his recovery is still unclear. We should know more next month, based on what general manager Alex Anthopoulos has reiterated this offseason. It’s doubtful that he’s traded, but the odds are never zero, that is, in theory, a reason he could not be on the active roster come opening day. However, like Holmes, if he’s healthy on opening day, he’ll be on the active roster.

Waldrep looked fantastic toward the end of last season. However, there has been no indication by manager Walt Weiss or Anthopoulos that he’s a lock. If there are more healthy rotation options than spot, he could be an odd man out. Maybe he’s traded to complete a package for a different starting pitcher. That could happen. While he’s not a lock, he’s worthy of the opening day roster and should be on it.

Speaking of a potential starting pitcher addition. The Braves are trying to add one. If they sign one, he’s a lock. However, since they haven’t locked one down yet, it obviously can’t be a lock.

Hernandez and Payamps are likely arms to fill out the bullpen, but they seem like options that could end up missing the cut. The same goes for Nacho Alvarez and Brett Wisely in the infield.

Brujan and Young are on split contracts, and Hamilton is on a non-guaranteed deal. Better safe than sorry; they’re not locks at this time.

