$94 Million Pitcher Called 'Realistic Option' for Braves
The Atlanta Braves could make great user of a new starting pitcher potentially added in free agency. But Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter argued Friday that Atlanta's biggest roster hole is actually in the bullpen.
With that in mind, when assigned the task to identify a "realistic option" for each team to fill their biggest remaining void in free agency, Reuter suggest right-handed reliever David Robertson for the Braves.
"With A.J. Minter, Jesse Chavez, Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek all departing in free agency, the Braves could use a few more bullpen pieces, and so far their only notable addition to the relief corps has been Rule 5 pick Anderson Pilar," Reuter wrote. "Adding Robertson would give the team a proven eighth inning setup man to bridge the gap to closer Raisel Iglesias, and even at years old he still has plenty left in the tank after posting a 3.00 ERA and 12.4 K/9 over 68 appearances in 2024."
Robertson, who has earned nearly $94 million during his MLB playing days, has been a closer for a significant portion of his career. In Atlanta, as Reuter noted, he could be a strong setup man to Raisel Iglesias.
Robertson has averaged at least one strikeout per inning in every season of his career where he made at least eight appearances. Overall, he's posted an 11.8 strikeout per nine innings average in the MLB.
That makes him an ideal right-hander to get the Braves out of situations with men on base in the late innings.
Last season, Robertson posted a 3-4 record with a 3.00 ERA. He also had a 1.111 WHIP and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings average in 72 frames. He posted two saves in 69 relief appearances.
Now 39 years old, Robertson has pitched 16 years for eight teams. He pitched parts of nine seasons with the New York Yankees and was a member of their World Series roster in 2009.
In 2011, Robertson made the All-Star team as New York's setup man.
On top of losing the relief pitchers Reuter mentioned to MLB free agency, Braves reliever Joe Jiménez underwent knee surgery this offseason. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season.
Without Jiménez as well, the Braves do have a sizable hole in the bullpen. Robertson would begin to fill that void in Atlanta.