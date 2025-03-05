Braves' Top Prospect Drake Baldwin Speaks Out on Being Ready for MLB Opening Day
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker suggested the team might have very little wiggle room when it comes to whether or not prospect Drake Baldwin is ready for the MLB this spring.
Ready or not, Baldwin could very well be the team's starting catcher.
But Baldwin told the media Tuesday that he will be ready.
"Just playing throughout the levels and getting the experience," Baldwin said, via The AJC's Gabriel Burns. "I haven't been [in the majors yet], so I can probably give you a better answer after it happens if it happens.
"I feel pretty confident if I were to go and play."
Baldwin expressed his self-confidence a day after Snitker implied the team could have no choice but to turn to the prospect.
"He might have to be," Snitker said in response to a question asking if Baldwin is ready,via The AJC's Gabriel Burns.
Baldwin almost split his 2024 campaign between Double-A and Triple-A. He posted his best offensive numbers at Triple-A Gwinnett, recording a .298/.407/.484 slash line with 26 extra-base hits, 55 RBI and 40 runs scored in 334 plate appearances.
He registered a .276 batting average and .793 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A.
Baseball America named Baldwin the Braves Minor League Player of the Year last season. MLB.com also ranked Baldwin the team's top current prospect.
Baldwin caught Braves ace pitcher and 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale for the first time in Spring Training on March 4. The battery performed very well, as Sale threw four no-hit innings. Sale also struck out four while walking one in the four shutout frames. He also hit a batter.
While throwing to Baldwin, Sale tossed 40 strikes on 59 pitches.
Baldwin could start behind the plate to begin the 2025 regular season for the Braves because of an injury to regular starting catcher Sean Murphy. The Athletic's David O'Brien reported Murphy could miss four to six weeks because of a cracked rib.
Murphy suffered the injury on a hit by pitch on Feb. 28.