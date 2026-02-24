What You Need to Know for New Braves TV Network

The long wait is over. The Atlanta Braves have had themselves a busy Tuesday morning. Along with extending Chris Sale beyond the 2026 season, they're ushering in a new TV era for themselves.

It's called BravesVision. It allows the team to have full control over production, sales, marketing and distribution. No more relying on another channel. Everything is going to be in house.

Atlanta Braves announce launch of exclusive Braves television network: BravesVision!https://t.co/eMamURArr5 pic.twitter.com/tolOVCdpwG — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 24, 2026

Let's look at all the important information you need to know for BravesVision.

Where Can I Watch It?

Where exactly it will be available to watch has yet to be finalized. However, we know that it will be available on cable, satellite and streaming services. There will be 140 games on the network. It has been marketed as a direct-to-consumer product.

Select Braves games will still be on Gray TV stations across the Southeastern United States. In Atlanta, those games are on PeachtreeTV, the local CW station. These games are on broadcast TV. This can be picked up with a modern TV antenna.

BravesVision telecasts will be available on what has been dubbed Braves.TV, a new streaming platform from Major League Baseball. It requires a subscription, but all regular-season, non-national exclusive Braves games will be available to fans everywhere within the Braves television market

No blackouts. Blackouts are over with. Feel free to celebrate.

Subscription information will be announced soon. Details yet to come include how much it will cost. It can be presumed for now that it will be carried on MLB.tv and be available as a monthly or annual subscription.

Are Any Other Teams Involved?

Since there was that report from Sports Business Journal on Monday night, it's worth mentioning this in a follow-up. No. This appears to be a fully Braves-only ordeal. No Hawks. No Grizzlies. No Predators.

If you're trying to follow those teams, along with the Braves, you'll have to see what their plans end up being.

Where are the Remaining Games?

They will be nationally televised. Some will be on NBC's new Sunday Night Baseball lineup. Fox and ESPN may have a couple. In that regard, it's about the same as before. The regional games are available via the regional platforms. The others are on the big networks.

You can click here to see the games the Braves will be back on Sunday Night Baseball.

