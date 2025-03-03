Braves Sean Murphy to Miss Time, Door Opens for Top Prospect
The Atlanta Braves will be without starting catcher Sean Murphy for the remainder of Spring Training and the start of the regular season. According to The Athletic’s David O’Brien, Murphy suffered a cracked rib when he was hit by a pitch on Friday.
He is expected to miss four to six weeks. On the early end, that’s around April 1 and around April 14 on the late end. So that opening road trip against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is out of the question.
If he only needs four weeks, he could be back in time for the home opener against the Marlins April 4. If he needs up to six weeks, he could be ready for the road trip to Toronto to play the Blue Jays.
Murphy also suffered an injury early last season as well. After opening day, he missed two months with an oblique injury. In 72 games in 2024, Murphy has a slash line of .193/.284/.352 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. He had 16 total extra-base hits. He went 0-for-6 in three Spring Training games this year.
Murphy won’t get a chance to find a groove at the plate ahead of the regular season. We now have no choice but to wait and see when he returns if he can reach a level closer to his 2023 All-Star form.
A major point with Murphy’s injury will be the opportunity for top prospect and catcher Drake Baldwin.
In 15 Spring Training plate appearances, Baldwin has a slash line of .333/.467/.417 with a double and two RBIs.
Last season, he represented the Braves in the Futures Game during All-Star Weekend. He reached Triple-A for the first time late in the year and that’s where he truly began to stand out.
In 72 Triple-A games, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
That run late in the year earned him the honor of being the Braves Minor League Player of the Year according to Baseball America. He’s also implied to now be the Braves top prospect on MLB.com. The team’s top 30 isn’t out yet, but he’s the highest-ranking Braves prospect in the top 100.
Baldwin shined even brighter in the Arizona Fall League this offseason. In 13 games with the Peoria Javelinas, he slashed .377/.452/.491 with one home run, three total extra-base hits and nine RBIs. He struck out just nine times over 62 plate appearances (14.5%).
More From Atlanta Braves on SI