Former Atlanta Braves coach Ron Washington speaks out on 2024 Struggles
The Atlanta Braves have struggled this season in more ways than one, and former coach and current LA Angles manager Ron Washington sees it. Between inconsistent hitting, injuries, and playing down to their opponents, the team has struggled compared to seasons past.
They are 7.5 games back of the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies in the division. To make matters worse, after being in the driver’s seat in the NL Wild Card Race for most of the season, they are now 3.5 games back of the No. 1 Wild Card position and just two games up on the Mets for the final spot.
Washington spent eight seasons with the Braves and has spoken out on what is transpiring in Atlanta for the first time since his departure this offseason. His Angels team fell to 53-71 after dropping two of three to Braves.
“Well, I’ve been around a long time,” Washington said a few hours before Friday’s game. “I’ve been making a difference in this game a long time. I don’t think my leaving made the difference that’s going on (with the Braves). You look at all the injuries they had, because before these injuries came, they were playing well. Look at all the injuries they had, all the replacements they had to replace guys with. It wasn’t even close (to the same level of talent).”
Manager Brian Snitker was happy to see his former colleague.
“It was good to see him, I know that. I’m sure he enjoyed seeing all the guys and everything.” Snitker said.
For his former players, they have nothing but high praise for ‘Wash.’
“To me, he’s in his own category,” Riley said. “They don’t make another Wash. They don’t. I mean, it is what it is. But that’s nothing against anybody else. It’s just, that’s it.”
Washington took Eric Young with him to LA as his third base coach. Between them, they gave the team 12-total seasons, and both witnessed the Braves' World Series championship in 2021.
Moreover, they both assisted in the development and daily grind of star players such as Austin Riley, Ozzy Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr., and former Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.
With Brian Snitker potentially ready to leave the club after next season’s end, Atlanta must address their coaching situation at both first and third base. While the shoes of Washington and Young Sr. can never be filled, the team must understand that coaching can make or break a rosters performance.
In 2024, there is still time to rectify issues during the season—but time is not on the team’s side, with just about a month of regular-season baseball left.