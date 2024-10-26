Freddie Freeman Makes History in 1st World Series Appearance Since Braves Title
At the beginning of the MLB postseason, it was unclear how much of an impact former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman would make for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freeman suffered a serious right ankle sprain on Sept. 26, which limited him over the final weekend of the regular season.
Freeman then re-aggravated the injury during the National League Division Series on Oct. 8.
But in his first World Series appearance since recording the final putout in the Braves' 7-0 Game 6 victory against the Houston Astros in 2021, Freeman delivered one of the top moments in recent baseball memory.
With the Dodgers trailing the New York Yankees in Game 1 by a run in the bottom of the 10th inning, Freeman came to the plate with bases loaded and two outs. On the very first pitch of the at-bat, the left-hander launched a home run over the right field fence to lift Los Angeles to 6-3 victory.
It was the first walk-off grand slam in the 121-year history of the World Series.
That accomplishment is worth repeating. Friday's Game 1 was the 698th game in World Series history, according to FOX Sports. Never before had someone done what Freeman did -- a grand slam in the final inning to win.
The Yankees-Dodgers World Series matchup, the first between the two clubs in 43 years, was hyped as the dream matchup for the MLB all week. It's very, very difficult to imagine a better opening game, particularly ending, for the casual baseball fan.
It's also hard imagining a less likely hero. Not that Freeman isn't still an elite hitter at 35 years old, but with his ankle injury, he was batting .219 with no extra-base hits in the postseason this month.
In Game 1 on Friday, Freeman went 2-for-5 with a triple to go with his grand slam.
Over the past few decades, the Braves have suffered heart-breaking postseason losses to both the Dodgers and Yankees. So, this is a hard series for much of Braves Country to really be excited about watching.
Even for them, though, Friday's ending was probably terrific. Freeman had an awkward departure from Atlanta after he helped propel the franchise to its first title since 1995.
But Freeman won countless awards with the Braves, including the 2020 MVP. He was the face the franchise for more than a decade, including in the year they won their most recent championship.
Freeman will forever hold a special place in Atlanta sports history. Now, he owns one of the top World Series moments, maybe ever.